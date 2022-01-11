ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

D.P.H.S.S. – 422 New COVID Cases; 13 Hospitalized; CAR Score At 189.3

By Michael Knight, Pacific News Center
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,304 specimens analyzed on January 10, 2022. 126 cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there...

Today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a case count of 60 new cases of COVID-19 from 250 specimens analyzed on January 16, 2022. An additional 203 cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported January 15 – 16, 2022.
Officials at the Department of Public Health and Social Services are almost certain that the current COVID surge is at least in part a result of Omicron. "The initial uptick," says Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, Acting Chief Medical Officer for DPHSS, "I thought was most likely due to Delta–but yes, we are probably getting Omicron. We just don't have the proof."
