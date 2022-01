What happened on January 17 in the history of the New York Rangers. The 2003-04 season was the last season that the NHL had games end in a tie. On this date in 2004, the New York Rangers played the last tie game in their history. The game was in Montreal and the final score was 2-2. It was the 5,320th game in the team history and the 808th game to end in a tie. Alex Kovalev scored with just over five minutes left in the third period to tie the game.

