Experts have warned that millions of Britons are causing themselves “silent harm” as the rise in at-home drinking has surged to levels considered to be high risk.New data from the government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reveals that millions of people in England are drinking wine, beers and spirits at levels that are harmful to their health.The official data, based on YouGov surveys, shows that around 18 per cent of adults in England were drinking at “increasing or higher risk levels” in the three months to the end of October last year, equating to eight million people.This figure is...

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO