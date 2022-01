UK-based 7bridges startup, wanting to simplify supply chains using AI-based automation platform has announced USD 17 million in Series A. The data platform ingests a company’s supply chain, operating and logistics data to present a user with optimised recommendations for how to move goods. Eight Roads, the investment firm backed by Fidelity, is leading the round for London-based 7bridges, with Local Globe and enterprise VC Crane, which both invested in 7bridges’ seed round in 2020, are also participating.

