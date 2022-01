DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Monday morning, Dallas Independent School District – the second largest district in Texas – announced a change to its COVID safety measures: anyone who tests positive may return to campus after five days instead of ten. And that worries the president of Alliance/AFT teachers’ union, Rena Honea. “It is a little bit concerning, because we do have staff members that are much sicker than others, and five days is just not enough,” Honea said. Dallas ISD and others are following the CDC’s guidelines, which changed last month. But the Texas Education Agency says students should still stay home for 10...

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO