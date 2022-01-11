Bull of the Day: Target (TGT)

After hitting an all-time high of 16,212 on November 22nd, the NASDAQ Composite index has come under pressure. The tech-heavy index came all the way down to the south end of its 200-day moving average intraday this last Monday. The good news for investors is, the key level held and buyers stepped in. With some strength in the index, it may feel like you can go out there and buy any tech stock you like. Rather than randomly putting together a four-letter ticker to run after, why not look for a tech stock that has a strong earnings trend behind it as well? This way, the technical support of a key level coupled with strong earnings can show you what profits really look like.

