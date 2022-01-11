ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull of the Day: Target (TGT)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTGT - Free Report) stock went on a huge run before covid and it then soared for roughly a year and a half as consumers flocked to its one-stop-shop offerings, e-commerce options, and more. Some investors might be worried they missed their chance on Target. Yet, TGT stock is...

Zacks.com

Bull of the Day: Designer Brands (DBI)

DBI - Free Report) is a retailer that offers brand-name and designer shoes and accessories for men and women; customers can find dress, casual, and athletic footwear, as well as handbags and luggage. DBI is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Q3 Earnings Delight Investors. Back in December, Designer Brands reported third...
Entrepreneur

Bull of the Day: Broadcom (AVGO)

After hitting an all-time high of 16,212 on November 22nd, the NASDAQ Composite index has come under pressure. The tech-heavy index came all the way down to the south end of its 200-day moving average intraday this last Monday. The good news for investors is, the key level held and buyers stepped in. With some strength in the index, it may feel like you can go out there and buy any tech stock you like. Rather than randomly putting together a four-letter ticker to run after, why not look for a tech stock that has a strong earnings trend behind it as well? This way, the technical support of a key level coupled with strong earnings can show you what profits really look like.
pulse2.com

Cintas Stock (CTAS): $490 Price Target From Argus

The shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) have received a $490 price target from Argus. These are the details. The shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) have received a $490 price target from Argus. And Argus analyst John Eade increased the price target on Cintas from $410 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, NIKE & Union Pacific

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (. JPM. ), NIKE, Inc. (. NKE. ), and Union Pacific Corporation (. UNP. ). These research reports have been hand-picked...
Zacks.com

Nutrien (NTR) Up 34% in a Year: What's Driving the Stock?

NTR - Free Report) shares have popped 34.2% over the past year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 23.3% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s 23.6% rise over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this fertilizer...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 17th

ASYS - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.9% downward over the last 60 days. Appian (. APPN...
Zacks.com

ETF Market Outlook & Picks for 2022

(1:00) - 2022 Market Outlook: How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios?. (10:45) - Will We Get To See A Spot Bitcoin ETF This Year?. (15:00) - Top ETF Picks For 2022: Where Should Investors Be Looking. (22:30) - Will The Bull Market Stay Alive?. (25:10) - How Does Astoria Structure...
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks Set to Report Triple-Digits Earnings Growth

CF - Free Report) , Exxon Mobil (. LUV - Free Report) . These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a favorable Zacks Rank increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
pulse2.com

Microsoft Stock (MSFT): $400 Price Target From Jefferies

The shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) have received a price target of $400 from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) have received a price target of $400 from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Brent Thill increased the price target from $375 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Citi (C) Stock: $76 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Citi Inc (NYSE: C) have received a $76 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Citi Inc (NYSE: C) have received a $76 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja reduced the price target on Citi from $80.50 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Pfizer Stock (PFE): $70 Price Target From BofA

The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have received a $70 price target from BofA. These are the details. The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have received a $70 price target from BofA. And BofA analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Pfizer to a “Buy” rating from a “Neutral” while increasing the price target from $59.
pulse2.com

Tesla Stock (TSLA): $1,300 Price Target From Mizuho

The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a $1,300 price target from Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a $1,300 price target from Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the firm’s price target on Tesla from $950 while keeping a Buy rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

GoDaddy Stock (GDDY): $112 Price Target From Truist

The shares of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) have received a $112 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) have received a $112 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Naved Khan is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
