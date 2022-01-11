Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

Three Broadway favorites headline a brand new PBS concert series, featuring Tony and Olivier Award–winner Gavin Creel, chart-topping Billboard artist Shoshana Bean, and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-–nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. These versatile and virtuosic artists perform iconic showstoppers, tell intimate stories, and dazzle with their extraordinary range of classic and contemporary songs.
Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St. in New Hope, is presenting the hit musical comedy Spamilton: An American Parody from Jan. 28-30. The show is presented as part of its Visiting Artists Series. Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind Forbidden Broadway, the show is a new musical...
Having managed to successfully stage a safe and extra-interactive production of Head Over Heels in December, The Pasadena Playhouse is now opting for the online world as it will now digitally stream its next show, Mike Lew’s Teenage Dick. The production was originally planned to be performed live February...
How can you move forward when everything is lost? With luck...and a second chance. Featuring Mandy Trichell and Warren Holleman. Hosted by Theresa Okokon. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Fri, Jan 14 5:30 A.M. Fri, Jan 14 11:30 A.M. Fri, Jan 14 2:30 P.M. Sat, Jan 15...
For more than 40 years, longtime Deerfield resident Howard Reich covered music and the arts for the Chicago Tribune with passion and sensitivity, adding six books and three documentary films to his prodigious credits as an award-winning critic. Now, one year after he accepted a buyout from the Tribune, the...
Photo: The Humans stars Jayne Houdyshell and is now streaming on Showtime. Photo courtesy of Lol Crawley / A24 / SHOWTIME / Provided by press site with permission. The Humans, Stephen Karam’s thoughtful family dramedy, had a celebrated theatrical run in New York City a few years ago, showcasing the acting talents of many quality performers. Now the stage play has been adapted into a movie, currently airing on Showtime. The movie is slightly less effective than the play, but thanks to some added directorial flourishes, including a haunting, claustrophobic apartment setting, the story still packs an emotional punch.
Peter Pan – the boy who never grows up – is also the boy who never ceases to be reinvented. Playwright Ella Hickson’s clever decision in 2013, when commissioned by the RSC, was to put the focus on Wendy instead. In doing so, she interrogates some of the more tired elements of JM Barrie’s story – where Lost Boys play, but Wendy only gets to play house; where boys band together but female characters are all rivals; where Wendy is mere damsel in distress. Yes – in this version, Wendy, Tinkerbell and Tiger Lily get their kick-ass, girl-power moment.
This month would have been Alvin Ailey’s 91st birthday; the celebrated modern dance visionary died in 1989. Decades later, his choreography is as vibrant as ever and his company, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater remains as innovative. Christopher Booker spoke with the company’s artistic director Robert Battle about Ailey’s legacy.
MANSFIELD -- Being forced off the road and out of live performances during a pandemic gave Michael Britt a chance to appreciate what his work, and his family, mean to him. "We had been on the road for like 28 years straight with never more than three or four weeks off," said the lead guitarist for the award-winning country band Lonestar, which performs at The Renaissance Theatre in downtown Mansfield on Friday, Jan. 14.
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- After a postponement in the fall of 2020, Paper Mill Playhouse finally brings Clue to the stage. Murder and blackmail are back on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro game, this farce-meetsmurder- mystery is bloody good fun. Directed by Casey Hushion, Clue runs from January 26 through February 20, 2022.
Local Playwright’s Work Offers In-Depth Look Into Life Of Rosa Parks. Boca Raton, FL – In February 2021, the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA), a small intimate theater in North Palm Beach, celebrated Black History Month, by bringing the original play – INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS – to their stage. That production generated interest from a member of the Kravis Center’s staff and this February, the show makes its debut at the Rinker Playhouse.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall are having a very merry Christmas with the family!. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her fiancé posed for a group photo in front of their Christmas tree alongside Haack's three children: daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6 and Hudson, 2.
Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88.
Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
With “Saturday NIght Live” back in the New Year — and after closing out 2021 with a stripped down version of both a Fiver Timers Club and Christmas episode — it continues its 47th season’s impressive run of first-time hosts. This week saw Ariana DeBose fill that role, hot off her Golden Globe win (Best Support Actress in a Motion Picture) for “West Side Story.”
Host: Ariana DeBose
“SNL” has thankfully been out of the era of constant musical monologues for quite some time. Now, when there actually is one, it can be appreciated (instead of just seen as the go-to bit...
Saturday Night Live is among the longest-running shows in TV history. Started by Lorne Michaels, who remains the producer to this day, it has launched the careers for dozens of comics. After the kick-off of its first installment in 1975, it quickly created stars that include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. […]
Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song.
But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
Ryan Bingham may not be the only singing cowboy on Yellowstone. Luke Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network series — says he's eyeing Nashville for a songwriting trip and plans to return to music this year. That's right, a return to music. Talking to...
Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude.
The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below!
Discovered by...
There’s no telling what to expect in “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” a spoof of Gothic melodramas opening at Stars Playhouse. Cody Ganger, who directed the show with Kara Coughenour, describes it as "a comic send-up of the Gothic Romance, and it's got all the classic tropes of the genre — a sinister manor house, mysterious first wives, vampires, ghosts, ominous servants, and even a visit to Egypt! It's total over-the-top absurdity!"
