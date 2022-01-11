Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

Peter Pan – the boy who never grows up – is also the boy who never ceases to be reinvented. Playwright Ella Hickson’s clever decision in 2013, when commissioned by the RSC, was to put the focus on Wendy instead. In doing so, she interrogates some of the more tired elements of JM Barrie’s story – where Lost Boys play, but Wendy only gets to play house; where boys band together but female characters are all rivals; where Wendy is mere damsel in distress. Yes – in this version, Wendy, Tinkerbell and Tiger Lily get their kick-ass, girl-power moment.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO