ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman found lying in a ditch after shooting in Whites Creek

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQpMx_0diLTZHb00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after a woman was found with a gunshot wound lying in ditch in Whites Creek late Monday night.

The shooting happened at 11:22 p.m. on Knight Drive. The victim told police her boyfriend pushed her out of the car then shot her, according to Metro police.

Maury County ‘will not comply’ with OSHA vaccine mandate, mayor says

Police said she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2. <

/p>

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Whites Creek, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Whites#Metro#Osha
WKRN News 2

Woman dead after shooting at Memphis Walgreens, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a gunman after they say a woman was shot at a Walgreens in Parkway Village on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened before 1 p.m. at the Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins. A female victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy