Woman found lying in a ditch after shooting in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after a woman was found with a gunshot wound lying in ditch in Whites Creek late Monday night.

The shooting happened at 11:22 p.m. on Knight Drive. The victim told police her boyfriend pushed her out of the car then shot her, according to Metro police.

Police said she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

