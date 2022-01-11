ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

New Law to Limit Surprise ER Bill Patient Responsibility

krwc1360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law touted by US Senator Tina Smith aims to keep emergency medical...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

What the New National Ban on Surprise Medical Bills Means for You

It's safe to say that just about every American has, at one point in their life, been shocked by a completely unexpected medical bill. When I was pregnant with my son, I went above and beyond to make sure that every specialist and every doctor that I needed to see during my pregnancy was part of my insurance's in-network approved providers.
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Lawmakers push for surprise billing changes as law takes effect

All Americans are protected as of Jan. 1 from unexpected out-of-network medical bills, thanks to the implementation of legislation to ban surprise medical billing, but many lawmakers want the Biden administration to make more changes to line up with what they argue was Congress’ intent in crafting the law.
EDUCATION
krwc1360.com

Walz Administration Taking Steps to Head-off Nursing Staff Shortages

Governor Tim Walz says he’s taking steps to address severe staffing shortages in Minnesota’s nursing homes and other facilities. Meanwhile, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says that the several hundred extra nurses the Walz administration plans to bring in temporarily to relieve the COVID staffing crunch will go to select hospitals. Malcom says she can’t rule out that Minnesota could follow the lead of some other states that have allowed health care workers who have tested positive, but don’t have any symptoms, to come back before the end of the normal isolation period.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
kfgo.com

Minnesota Senator Smith touts law ending surprise emergency room bills

WASHINGTON – U-S Senator Tina Smith is letting consumers know about a new law that aims to keep emergency medical bills from breaking Americans’ pocketbooks. The “No Surprises Act” went into effect at the start of this year and bans patients from being held responsible for most unexpected E-R charges from doctors and hospitals outside of their insurance networks that they did not choose.
MINNESOTA STATE
stgeorgeutah.com

New federal law blocks doctors from sending ‘surprise medical bills’

ST. GEORGE — A new federal law, which took effect on New Year’s Day, the No Surprises Act, expands protections already in place in Utah and across the U.S. to prevent surprise medical billing. The new regulation protects people covered under health plans from “balance billing,” or receiving...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Bills#No Surprises#Us Senator#Insurance#Americans
healthcanal.com

New Medical Law Bans Surprise Medical Bills Come Into Effect 2022

Providing stimulus relief for the Covid-19 pandemic, US Congress together with the President signed the No Surprises Act into law and the providing of federal consumer protections against surprise medical bills. This is according to a recent article published in The New York Times. Taking effect for health plan years...
LAW
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HHS: Protections against surprise medical bills implemented at dawn of new year

As 2022 gets underway, new federal protections against surprise medical bills have gone into effect, which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said will shield consumers from bills from out-of-network providers, facilities and ambulance providers. The protections went into effect January 1. Implemented under the No Surprises...
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Post

Surprise medical bills are now illegal -- but some patients don't know that yet

Good morning. It’s a somber day for the United States: The first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Law enforcement officials didn’t urgently respond to warnings about violence before the attack. During it, Trump had direct warnings of the risks but stood by for 187 minutes. Afterward, Republican efforts to undermine the 2020 election restarted immediately after the siege.
HEALTH
WRAL

New law could end those expensive surprise medical bills

A visit to the emergency department could cost a patient less today than if they went last week. The No Surprises Act, which took effect Jan. 1, 2022, aims to help ease that burden moving forward. A study by the Journal of the American Medical Association found Americans have $140...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Kaiser Family Foundation

Before New Ban, the Prevalence of Surprise Bills

New federal protections that took effect Jan. 1 will bar insured patients from receiving surprise medical bills when they unexpectedly receive care from an out-of-network provider. These bills have been a major concern for Americans for years. About 1 in 5 emergency visits and about 1 in 6 inpatient admissions...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Final billing notices erroneously sent to 4,000 New York hospital patients

A system error caused more than 4,000 Adirondack Health patients to receive final billing statements before receiving their initial statements, the Press-Republican reported Jan. 5. The Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based hospital said it contracts with Client Financial Services to manage billing statements for its self-pay patients, and last week the vendor...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
KTAL

New law protects against surprise out-of-network costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new law penned by a Louisiana senator aims to protect patients from surprising medical costs from out-of-network doctors. The No Surprise Act looks to prevent services costing an arm and a leg for things insurance policies may normally not cover without the policyholder being aware of it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
khn.org

Listen: How the New ‘No Surprises’ Law Tackles Unexpected Medical Bills

The federal No Surprises Act, which aims to eliminate unexpected out-of-network medical bills, took effect Jan. 1, and KHN correspondents hit the airwaves to explain the new law. KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby appeared on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on Sunday to give background on why the law was necessary: Surveys...
LAW
NJ.com

New law aims at controlling billing of medical care | Quigley

Let’s look beyond all those headlines promising “No more surprise medical bills.” They’re accurate as far as they go. But all they really mean is you won’t be surprised. Not necessarily that your medical bills will be fewer or lower. To reduce your medical bills...
LAW
thebalance.com

Law May Stop 9.6 Million Surprise Medical Bills a Year

That’s how many medical bills a new ban on out-of-network surprises may apply to each year, including an estimated 18% of privately insured patients’ emergency room bills. Thanks to the federal government’s No Surprises Act, which took effect Jan. 1, people with employer-provided insurance, private insurance, or Obamacare plans will be protected against many forms of so-called surprise medical bills. These often occur when patients need emergency room care or go to a hospital or doctor’s office in their insurance network, but are charged high out-of-pocket bills because they received care from someone there (such as an anesthesiologist) who was outside the network.
U.S. POLITICS
PennLive.com

New law protects Pennsylvanians from ‘surprise medical bills’, with state offering additional help

A new federal law protects people from paying higher costs because they unknowingly received care from a health care provider from outside their health insurance network. The “No Surprises Act,” which took effect Jan. 1, prevents patients from being billed extra in situations such as when they receive emergency care at a hospital or from a doctor considered out-of-network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

Sen. Brown hopes new law will put an end to surprise medical bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — As the cost of seemingly everything continues to rise amid record inflation, a new law is trying to alleviate some of that burden, by going after surprise medical billing. The law was passed last January, but Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says that many citizens aren’t...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy