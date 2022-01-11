New Law to Limit Surprise ER Bill Patient Responsibility

Governor Tim Walz says he’s taking steps to address severe staffing shortages in Minnesota’s nursing homes and other facilities. Meanwhile, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says that the several hundred extra nurses the Walz administration plans to bring in temporarily to relieve the COVID staffing crunch will go to select hospitals. Malcom says she can’t rule out that Minnesota could follow the lead of some other states that have allowed health care workers who have tested positive, but don’t have any symptoms, to come back before the end of the normal isolation period.

