New Law to Limit Surprise ER Bill Patient Responsibility

That’s how many medical bills a new ban on out-of-network surprises may apply to each year, including an estimated 18% of privately insured patients’ emergency room bills. Thanks to the federal government’s No Surprises Act, which took effect Jan. 1, people with employer-provided insurance, private insurance, or Obamacare plans will be protected against many forms of so-called surprise medical bills. These often occur when patients need emergency room care or go to a hospital or doctor’s office in their insurance network, but are charged high out-of-pocket bills because they received care from someone there (such as an anesthesiologist) who was outside the network.
Comments / 0