Cordae is keeping the iron hot until From a Bird's Eye View drops on Friday. The 24-year-old rapper made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where he performed two new songs, "Sinister" and "Chronicles," off his upcoming album. The scaled-back performance felt intimate even though it was on television. It's the kind of show that makes you bob your head with the songs, even though one is a classic hip-hop flow and the other is a smooth R&B single sampling Destiny's Child's "Say My Name." I might just have to see him perform them live on his nationwide tour, which kicks off in February.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO