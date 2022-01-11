ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Omicron Variant Fuels New Cases in the US, Experts Say

By Roxette Reon Ong
Republic Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health experts said that a spike in COVID-19 cases was observed during the start of 2022. This Covid-19 surge is ‘unprecedented in this pandemic‘, the U.S. health care system is in for significant pain in the short term, but the fast surge could even help beat the pandemic in the...

republicmonews.com

Comments / 7

The Independent

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
Ars Technica

FDA head: Omicron is a “natural disaster… most people are gonna get COVID”

US officials are comparing the ultra-transmissible omicron coronavirus variant to a natural disaster as the country continues to shatter records, logging over 1.4 million new COVID-19 cases Monday and seeing hospitalizations at all-time highs of over 140,000. Officials are now bracing for the weeks ahead, which are expected to bring...
WebMD

8 Americans Testing Positive for COVID Every Second

Jan. 10, 2022 -- About eight Americans are testing positive every second as the U.S. continues to break daily records for COVID-19 cases, according to USA Today. More than 700,000 new cases are being reported each day, and each of the last 5 days ranks in the top five during the pandemic for the highest case counts.
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
d1softballnews.com

Covid, Fauci: Omicron variant will infect almost everyone in the world

This was stated by the American super-expert in infectious diseases and advisor to President Joe Biden for Covid. “Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, will eventually find everyone. The vaccinated and those who have the third dose will be exposed “to the new variant of the coronavirus and many of them” will probably be infected “. But, just as likely, “they will not end up in hospital and will not die”. The unvaccinated will run the highest risk, he explained.
d1softballnews.com

Fauci: “Omicron? He’ll get us all.” Covid spray vaccines on the horizon – Chronicle

Half of Europeans infected with the Covid within two months. Yesterday’s WHO prediction is surpassed by that of the most famous virologist in the world, the American Anthony Fauci. “It is likely the variant Omicron coronavirus will infect almost everyone, but vaccinated people will have less serious consequences “, vatacina, the leading infectious disease expert in the US.”Omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of transmissibility efficiency, in the end it will infect almost everyone – specifies Joe Biden’s adviser for Covid -. Those who have been vaccinated will be exposed to the virus. Some, perhaps many of them, will get infected but most likely, with a few exceptions, they will get away reasonably, in the sense that they will not need hospitalization and avoid death. ”
MedicalXpress

Experts debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths

COVID-19 vaccines protect you from getting sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are well-protected from serious illness and dying from the disease. But millions of people in the U.S. remain hesitant or refuse...
thebossmagazine.com

U.S. Approaching Omicron Peak

It appears the latest COVID wave, dominated by the omicron variant, might be reaching its peak. That’s not all good news, however, as it means so many people are catching the virus that it’s running out of hosts to keep spreading it. The CDC released models Wednesday forecasting between 36,000 and 62,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. between now and Feb. 5. Acting FDA head Janet Woodcock told Congress that “most people are going to get COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

