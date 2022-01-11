Fentrice Driskell set to champion abandoned cemeteries legislation, education reform, while watching redistricting
With her own ambitious suite of bills, Fentrice Driskell is also watching redistricting and gubernatorial interference. The 2021 Legislative Session was Florida’s first full-time COVID-19-era Session, marked by restricted access to the Capitol and heated debates over protests and transgender student rights. But deeply divided ideologies of Democratic...floridapolitics.com
Comments / 1