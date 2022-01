NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the New Jersey Turnpike will be the dividing line for Sunday night’s storm in New Jersey. Murphy said “things are going to be wet, windy and messy,” in places north and west of the highway. Areas east and south are expected to see mostly rain, along with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour. LINK: Check The Latest Forecast “In the southern part of the state and along the Shore, our major concern is going to be with the wind, which could bring down trees and power lines,” the governor said. WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Storm...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO