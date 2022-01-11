Over the Counter

Breaking one of the most annoying combos in the game. The current meta revolves around many heroes who are pretty good at what they do. The hero pool has grown as players explore new possibilities with different heroes. However, we come across one hero which brings the same old hideous way of dominating the games. Outworld Destroyer with his Meteor Hammer combo is one of the most challenging things to deal with, especially for lower-level players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO