ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Over the Counter

Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Over...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Ancient Gladiators

Sign In to follow. Follow Ancient Gladiators, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Heatran counters and Raid guide

This Pokemon Go Heatran counters and Raid guide will help with an interesting Legendary Pokemon. It’s often forgotten in the pantheon of Legendaries, but it has a unique typing and is powerful in its own right, especially in Pokemon Go. This Fire and Steel-type returns to Pokemon Go Raids...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Time Master

Sign In to follow. Follow Time Master, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

~Gigantify~

Sign In to follow. Follow ~Gigantify~, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Counter
Gamespot

Starfield Collector's Edition Smartwatch Spotted In Leaked Manual

A manual containing images of a Starfield collector's edition has leaked online, with the Starfield subreddit noting that the document includes images of a special edition watch. Designed by prop company The Wand Company, the timepiece is labeled as the LPV6 Chronomark Smartwatch and comes branded with the words "Chronomark" and "Est 2188", to possibly link it to an in-game company within Bethesda's cosmic sandbox.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Blacksmith Legends

Sign In to follow. Follow Blacksmith Legends, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gravity Game

Sign In to follow. Follow Gravity Game, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Mega Aerodactyl Raid Counters for Pokemon Go

Mega Aerodactyl is set to debut in Pokemon Go, so here are the Mega Aerodactyl Raid counters. A new year is upon which means new events in Pokemon Go. With the changing of the year comes a change of raid Pokemon. Last month, Niantic unveiled the January 2022 roadmap. In that roadmap, Niantic announced that the Mega Aerodactyl Raid will be coming to Pokemon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Company Of Heroes 3 Has Some Impressive Building Destruction Features

As work continues on Company of Heroes 3, developer Relic Entertainment has shared a few details on the most important part of the game: making things go boom. While the first two Company of Heroes games had impressive building destruction elements that reminded players of the warzone that they were in, the third game is looking to amplify the devastation that'll occur in each battle.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: How To Counter The Meteor Hammer OD

Breaking one of the most annoying combos in the game. The current meta revolves around many heroes who are pretty good at what they do. The hero pool has grown as players explore new possibilities with different heroes. However, we come across one hero which brings the same old hideous way of dominating the games. Outworld Destroyer with his Meteor Hammer combo is one of the most challenging things to deal with, especially for lower-level players.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God Of War PC Unlock Time Revealed, Here's When It Releases

Sony's God of War is releasing on PC this week, but when precisely does the game unlock? Developer Santa Monica Studio has now confirmed the precise release times, and we're rounding up the schedule here. God of War PC Unlock Times. God of War for PC releases on Steam and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Space Hopper

Sign In to follow. Follow Space Hopper, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Ghost Tree Trevenant Scares Its Way Into Pokemon Unite January 20

Pokemon Unite's roster of playable Pokemon is about to get a little more spooky as Trevenant, the Elder Tree Pokemon, becomes the 30th addition to the roster on January 20. The official Pokemon Unite Twitter confirmed the spooky sapling's addition with a short video showing off its abilities. Based on what is shown, Trevenant can sap health from opponents and wild Pokemon, use its big branch arms for a Wood Hammer attack, and push enemies with a dash attack.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: How To Play The Sonic The Hedgehog Crossover

Monster Hunter Rise is finally out on PC after initially debuting on the Nintendo Switch in 2021. Aside from adding new graphical options and improving the game's performance, the PC version of Capcom's latest monster-slaying hit also features all of the free post-launch content released up until version 3.6.1, including crossovers with Sonic the Hedgehog.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD Vanguard players shocked over hidden Counter Spy Plane ability

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, killstreaks can have a massive impact on the outcome of a match, and players are mindblown as they discover a hidden ability that makes Counter Spy Plane really strong. Vanguard multiplayer has a plethora of killstreaks to select in the pregame lobby. One of them,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS Now Explained: What You Need To Know About Sony's Cloud Gaming Service

Cloud-based gaming has continued growing over the last few years, and while there is a lot of emphasis put on services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia, Sony came onto the scene before either of them with PlayStation Now. The cloud service lets you play some of Sony's biggest PlayStation games without needing to download them, including the ability to play certain games on PC, and it's a great choice if you don't want to wait for pesky downloads to finish.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 Update: Spider-Man Swings Into The Action

We're beginning to think Spider-Man truly has No Way Home, as the webslinger is confirmed to be making another cameo, this time in PUBG Mobile as part of its Version 1.8 update. Spidey will be appearing in the mobile battle royale from January 12 to February 14, with the update...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Aya Neo Pro Review: This Switch-Like Handheld Gaming PC Is Superb

Not that long ago, quality PC gaming setups were confined to bulky desktop setups. Even early gaming laptops looked more like battle stations than sleek machines. Needless to say, the landscape has changed significantly in recent years, and now we're even seeing an influx of handheld gaming PCs. Perhaps influenced by the enormous success of the Nintendo Switch as a hybrid console, more and more companies are attempting to garner an audience for portable, palm-sized gaming PCs. While most people are probably aware of the upcoming Steam Deck, there are others that hit the market before Valve's handheld, including the impressive and surprisingly powerful Aya Neo.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy