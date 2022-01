An unnamed company is in talks to relocate its New Hanover County headquarters to build a distribution facility in the town of Leland. The project is being planned on 26 acres, part of a larger collection of land annexed into the town of Leland in July 2020. If it comes to fruition, it would be the first new build on the town’s recently annexed and undeveloped land located in the Leland Innovation Park.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO