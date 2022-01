Kollect: The first yield-generating and IP-driven nonfungible token (NFT) collection book in the GameFi space is set to launch its first private collection book system in Q1 of 2022. This came after the successful public beta test of the product in Q4 of 2021. The private collection book system will allow users to earn a yield as high as 240% annual percentage yield (APY) when the product is launched. To do so, users need to stake their Kollect NFTs into their collection book and complete the collection as much as they can.

