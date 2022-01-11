DP Performs Response To Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Two days before Christmas, The Divine Comedy (the orchestral-pop project of Northern Irish singer/songwriter/composer Neil Hannon) shared a new song, “Home For the Holidays.” It will be featured on their forthcoming compilation Charmed Life - The Best of the Divine Comedy, which is due out on February 4, 2022. On New Year’s Eve, the band performed their 1996 song “Something For the Weekend” on The Graham Norton Show. Listen to “Home For the Holidays” and watch the live performance below.
