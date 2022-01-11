FIRST ALERT: Arctic Cold Takes Hold Tuesday With Subzero Wind Chills
By Pete Bouchard
NECN
6 days ago
Some bitter air slipped in under cover of the clouds and a gusty northwest wind overnight. We’re left to pick up the pieces this morning. Wind chills will hover between 5 and 15 below early on as the winds blow from the northwest at 15-20 mph. Mercifully, winds ease later this...
By Callie Zanandrie
(CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day!
Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
(credit: CBS)
The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds.
A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation.
The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in.
It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping.
This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro.
The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s.
The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend.
(Credit: CBS 2)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington.
The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph.
Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations.
Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow.
According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
Our storm continues to wind down on this Monday, and the clean up from the coastal flooding and scattered wind damage is also continuing. Our weather will remain quiet this week, with a roller coaster of temperatures. Monday night’s lows will drop to near zero in northern New England, and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.
A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region.
High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
