Foreigners have been pouring money into the Malaysian bond market, a development that could prove to be painful when there is a reversal in global financial flows. At the end of last year, foreigners held about 25%, or RM234 billion, of Malaysia’s total government bonds. The bulk of the foreign funds went into Malaysian Government Securities (MGS), in which they held 39.4% of the total outstanding as at end-2021.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO