Cell Phones

Jio Stb not working,HELP REQUIRED

xda-developers
 6 days ago

I have got 1 month free ott subsricptionon jio fibre...

forum.xda-developers.com

Forbes

Work-Life Harmony Ideas To Help Slow The Great Resignation: Part 2

As written in the first part of this miniseries, the Great Resignation is solvable if we take a human-centered approach to business. Until now, most businesses have almost exclusively focused on external stakeholders and their bottom line. Today's workforce is demanding a seat at the table. They, too, want to feel valued, respected and included. Below please find the remaining four actionable suggestions that can help to slow the Great Resignation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Ott#Smart Phone
xda-developers

Android 13 leak reveals four new styles for dynamic theming system, gives us a glimpse of notification permissions

The wallpaper-based dynamic theming is one of the biggest highlights of Android 12. The feature, codenamed “monet,” generates a rich color palette based on the colors extracted from your wallpaper and then applies them to theme various parts of the system UI and apps. It appears the wallpaper-based theming system is set to get even more dynamic in Android 13.
CELL PHONES
CBS Pittsburgh

PEMA Warns Older Phones Could Lose Service As Wireless Carriers Shut Down 3G Networks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It might be time to retire your old phone. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) is urging residents with older cell phones to prepare for the phase out of 3G cellular networks and service this year. Major carriers are retiring their 3G networks this year to accommodate the more advanced 5G networks. The agency says you should contact their service providers to find out if their phones will continue to work after the shutdown and to upgrade if they don’t.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft and Qualcomm working on custom chips to help create lightweight AR glasses

Qualcomm will work with Microsoft to develop custom chips for augmented reality. The resulting chips would allow companies to make smaller and more efficient AR glasses. Microsoft's HoloLens 2 runs on the Snapdragon 850 CPU, which is made by Qualcomm. Microsoft and Qualcomm announced an expanded partnership centering on augmented...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

[RECOVERY][UNOFFICIAL] - TeamWin Recovery Project [BRAMBLE]

Essentially copy/paste from the official TWRP for redfin thread, except I've made my own unofficial build for the Pixel 4a5G that in my own testing appears to be on feature parity with the official build for the Pixel 5! There are reports of the Pixel 5 build not working on devices with Android 12 at this time, so I advise against using this build if you've upgraded to Android 12 on your Pixel 4a5G.
CELL PHONES
Technology
Cell Phones
xda-developers

LG K52 unlock bootloader...just a dream?

A couple of days before the end of the year I bought an LG-K52 and started looking for information on how to root the phone. I came to the LG Developers page with a message that it had stopped working. I tried to make contact and I received an email...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

HELP!! Bricked my Android Box!

I accidentally bricked my android box yesterday. I looked up its model 'SAMMIX R95S' and the website stated that it has a Amlogic S905X processor so I flashed that firmware on it. Box has a red light and nothing shows up on the screen. Only when I took it apart...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

EASY Pixel 6 - 6Pro LWP without installing any additional apps

So, I saw a post on reddit stating that when you switch over to Guest mode, the Bloom LWP's are available, however whenever you switch back to your normal profile, they once again disappear, & become unavailable again.. So, I decided to try something, and it worked perfectly! Both Bloom/Blooming...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

How to reflash OrangeFox due to missing Magisk addon?

I've been trying to reflash OrangeFox without success (ofoxginna2). I assume it's not reflashed because i had deleted the magisk addon folder while trying to solve the "missing magisk. quitting! " error when trying to install it (see orangefox thread post ) and after i "fastboot flash recovery2.img i get the same magisk manager error described here:
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Recommended calculator app BB Calc

Calculator app's are known to all smartphone users! Today, among many apps, we would like to recommend one of the best daily calculators. This is the Simple Big-Button Calculator (BB Calc). Many people must have repeatedly installed and deleted numerous apps to find the calculator app for a long time...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Twitter is testing a new search bar in the Home tab with select iOS users

Twitter continuously works on introducing new features and tweaking existing ones. Last month, the company started testing a TikTok-style Explore tab. And few days ago, it rolled out a “Quote Tweet with reaction” option to select users. The latest beta test by Twitter is a new search bar in the Home tab of its iOS app. Users affected by this limited, server-side change will see one of two new search buttons in their main Home tabs.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Need orange fox recovery for Red magic 5G

Could someone please make an unofficial orange fox recovery for red magic 5g.. I am currently using the RR custom rom with android version 10 on my device and It's highly customizable but there are two things I don't like.. (1) there is practically no way to configure finger print on the device and (2) the rgb backlights and notification led doesn't work. Also, NFC doesn't work but I tbh don't care much about it.
NFL
xda-developers

GW4 Hidden Features, Ideas, Possibilities, and Experimenting Discussion

Hello... I'm curious about the extended functionality of using both the Galaxy Wearable App and The Wear OS by Google app with Galaxy Watch 4. Normally, you can't sync to Google Wear OS once the Galaxy app is synced. However, is it possible to force or trick to system to connect to both of them? Possibly through two accounts? Ive been messing around the secure settings and wondering what capability they can have if assigned values manually.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Android head unit Km to Miles Fix

I recently purchased and installed a Android Head Unit to a car and it works brilliantly. The only issue is the Cars Speedometer is now displayed in KM not Miles. Would anyone know of a fix. Tried this fix but every time the car is restarted it goes back to...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

how to use the secondary mic as the main mic?

I have this old sony xperia m5 with a broken main mic and working secondary (confirmed through the hardware test) and would like to switch their jobs mainly for calls and whatsapp. Anybody know what code to manipulate to achieve this?. raghiid said:. I have this old sony xperia m5...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

DHL app does not run on LineageOS 18.1

I hope I am correct here, now. My DHL app doesn't work with the system LineageOS 18.1. I can no longer scan the QR activation code with the camera. And the DHL developers do not support LineageOS 18.1. Is there anything you can do?
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

ADB command to backup persist & EFS? Permission Denied.

I just unlocked the bootloader on my Oneplus8T. Before I make any further changes I understand that it would be wise to back up the persist partition and EFS. I am trying ADB shell commands for the first time and I am getting a Permission Denied error. Can anyone tell me what step I am missing? Here is the command I am trying to use and the result:
COMPUTERS

