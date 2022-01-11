Jio Stb not working,HELP REQUIRED

Hello... I'm curious about the extended functionality of using both the Galaxy Wearable App and The Wear OS by Google app with Galaxy Watch 4. Normally, you can't sync to Google Wear OS once the Galaxy app is synced. However, is it possible to force or trick to system to connect to both of them? Possibly through two accounts? Ive been messing around the secure settings and wondering what capability they can have if assigned values manually.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO