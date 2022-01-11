ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens - Episode 1.11 - I...

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for...

IGN

Spider Queen, Goth'rah

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the Bounty 'Spider Queen, Goth'rah' available within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Spider Queen, Goth'rah. After accepting the bounty from the board in Docks Harbor, progress more into the story till you've reached the Shadow Isles, head...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Thread - 13/01/22 - I Fought the Law

Evening all and welcome to tonight's EastEnders thread. Harvey gives Aaron some money and urges him not to leave, but Aaron stands firm and speaks his mind. Harvey is distraught by the row. Later, Bobby arrives and it's not long before the police burst in too. Meanwhile, Keegan gives Dotty...
TVOvermind

Queens Season 1 Episode 9: “No More Queens” Recap

Previously on the mid-season finale of Queens when tragedy strikes, the ladies reminisce about their decade-long friendship and their journey of turning their musical dreams into a reality. Jill’s ex-husband Darren was identified as the shooter. Brianna undergoes a serious surgery that can kill her or restore her ability to walk. This episode takes place three months later. Here is a brief recap.
spoilertv.com

How I Met Your Father - Episode 1.01 - 1.02 - Promotional Photos + Press Releases

After a slew of let-down Tinder dates, Sophie meets the seemingly perfect guy. Meanwhile, her roommate, Valentina, returns home from London Fashion Week with a sexy souvenir. An Uber-related phone mishap leads them to an eclectic new group of friends. Source:. Promotional Photos. Press Release. S1 Episode 102 ‘FOMO’
spoilertv.com

Immigrant - Murray Bartlett Joins Cast

The White Lotus star and SAG Award nominee Murray Bartlett has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant; He joins star and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani. Bartlett joins the series as a series regular and will appear as Nick De Noia. Producer-choreographer Nick De Noia is a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men–and most of all, show biz.
spoilertv.com

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey - First Look Promotional Photos + Premiere Date Announced

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.
spoilertv.com

Shadow and Bone - Season 2 - Casting News

The Witcher’s Jack Wolfe has joined the Netflix series as Wylan Hendriks — also known as Wylan Van Eck — a member of the Six of Crows who uses his mother’s maiden name while hiding out in the Barrel. Additional new cast includes Patrick Gibson (The...
spoilertv.com

Reboot - Ordered To Series By Hulu; Judy Greer Joins Cast

HULU ORDERS ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES "REBOOT" FROM CREATOR STEVE LEVITAN AND 20th TELEVISION. · Hulu has ordered the Original comedy Reboot, from creator and executive producer Steve Levitan and 20th Television to series. · Judy Greer will star opposite previously announced Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, replacing Leslie Bibb...
wsau.com

The “Queen” Continues Her Reign

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. In January of 1972 we got an album of songs recorded over a year earlier. I’m not sure what took so long for the LP “Young, Gifted & Black” from Aretha Franklin to hit the stores and airwaves but it showed that even a lengthy layoff din’t diminish the “Queen of Soul’s” powers.
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.04 - Kabayan - Press Release

THONY PLEADS WITH A POTENTIAL DONOR TO HELP LUCA ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 31, ON FOX. Lou Diamond Phillips ("Prodigal Son") and his Daughter, Gracie Phillips, Make Guest-Star Appearances. Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca's treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands. But when...
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.11 - The Game - Press Release

WHEN EVIDENCE TO PUT AWAY A DRUG KINGPIN IS STOLEN, LUCY GOES UNDERCOVER AT AN UNDERGROUND POKER TOURNAMENT TO FIND OUT WHICH HIGH-ROLLER IS BEHIND THE CRIME, ON “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. 17. “The Game” – When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes...
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.11 - Cats In A Bathtub - Press Release

WHEN BOB ACCIDENTALLY REVEALS MORENIKE IS GAY, ABISHOLA AND KEMI ARE FORCED TO DEFEND HER AGAINST THEIR CHURCH, AND EVEN THEIR OWN FAMILIES, ON “BOB ♥ ABISHOLA,” MONDAY, JAN. 17. “Cats in a Bathtub” – When Bob accidentally reveals Morenike is gay, Abishola and Kemi are forced...
spoilertv.com

The Man Who Fell to Earth - First Look Promo

An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor. Watch the series premiere this spring on SHOWTIME.
spoilertv.com

Naomi - Episode 1.04 - Enigam - Press Release

"Enigma" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) THE BALANCING ACT - Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her... and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for Class President. Also starring Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and guest starring Stephanie March. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Stephanie Coggins (#104). Original airdate 2/1/2022.
spoilertv.com

911: Lone Star - The Big Chill & Thin Ice - Double Review

These episodes, while seemingly two parts of a three-parter, still tell a wonderful and put-together story. Several things are happening at once, and almost none of it feels out of place. Would anyone like to guess which story does feel out of place?. Let's break it down. TK, Tommy, and...
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Boiling Point - Review

Boiling Point feels like a film made by working class people. It’s a testament to its dripping authenticity that can be seen everywhere – anyone who has worked in the service industry will find themselves represented to some degree or another in Philip Barantini’s story that focuses on the shift from hell for a head chef who balances multiple personal and professional crises at a popular restaurant in London. It’s got everything you’d expect: he’s forced to go to work over seeing his own son, staff that turn up late, new staff that can’t follow his instructions, celebrity chefs that he used to work with attending his restaurant unannounced and instagrammers who demand that they serve steak and chips when the menu does not have steak and chips. It sounds familiar – the constant stressful environment of the chaotic kitchen shifts, the rivalries between the front-of-house and back-of-house workers, threatening to spiral into out-of-control oblivion on one of the busiest nights of the calendar year. If you haven’t worked in a restaurant before or have any service experience – do watch Boiling Point to get a taste of what it’s like behind the scenes.
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
