Bull - Episode 6.10 - Fro...

If you are looking for an episode to pull at your heart strings and watch some growth within the FBI Fly Team, this was one not to be missed!. The episode opens on Scott and Jamie at a veterinary hospital. Scott tells Jamie the story about how he came to work for the fly team when he was ready to leave the bureau, and how he found Tank in a crate in the apartment of the man he went to see about the job. The man was going to send Tank to a shelter, and so Scott said he took the job and the dog. The veterinarian comes out to talk to Scott and says Tank has a lump in his throat and that is why he has been having difficulty swallowing and becoming weaker. They did an aspirate of the lymph node and it was bloody inside the lump meaning the lump is not benign. He says they cannot be sure without a proper biopsy but suggests a full blood panel and CT scan. Scott agrees and asks if he can see him, and Jamie gets a call about a case. Scott goes in to see Tank. Scott agrees to leave him at the vet office and have the blood panel and tests done right away. Tank wants to go with him, but Scott tells him to stay, and asks the vet to call him or Jamie with any updates. This scene really made your heart ache, as not only have viewers become big fans of Tank on the show, but you can really see the bond and love Scott has for him, and for anyone who has had a sick furry family member, the sadness and concern was palpable watching this part of the episode.

