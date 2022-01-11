ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Parliament Chief Sassoli Dies in Italian Hospital

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS/ROME (Reuters) -European Parliament President David Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist, died early on Tuesday in hospital in Italy, his spokesperson said. He was 65. He had been president of the 705-seat parliament since July 2019 and his term in the predominantly ceremonial role had been due...

The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Spanish capital to align their left-wing governments' agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments in their respective countries.Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
POLITICS
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
WORLD
The Independent

Government plan to crack down on protests outside parliament defeated in Lords

Boris Johnson’s government has been handed a blow in its plan to restrict protests outside parliament after peers backed an amendment protecting large demonstrations in the area.Home secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill, currently making its way through parliament, would crack down on large-scale protests around parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall.Any demonstration which makes “the passage of a vehicle more difficult” would be deemed illegal under the government’s bill – which would also restrict the use of loudspeakers in an even larger area of central London.However, an amendment protecting legal ways to organise large protests around parliament passed in the Lords...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UK travel to France: What are the new rules?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business...
TRAVEL
Reuters

European new car sales down 1.5% in 2021 - ACEA

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Europe fell 1.5% in 2021, even further below the previous record low of 2020 sales, industry data showed on Tuesday. A global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues have dampened deliveries of cars globally, with many carmakers sitting on half-finished goods and unable to meet demand.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UN official: Libya elections could be rescheduled for June

A senior U.N. official said she is pushing for Libya to hold elections by June after the county missed a December deadline to elect its first president since the 2011 ouster and killing of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.Stephanie Williams, the U.N.'s special adviser on Libya, told The Associated Press late Sunday that it is still “very reasonable and possible” for the country’s 2.8 million voters to cast their ballots by June in line with the U.N.-brokered 2020 roadmap.Libya failed to hold its first-ever presidential elections on Dec. 24 as scheduled, a major blow to international efforts to end a...
WORLD
WGAU

Asia shares mostly lower as investors mull likely rate hike

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a national holiday in the U.S, while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.53, or...
MARKETS
The Independent

Edwin Poots accuses Sinn Fein of ‘abandoning’ farmers with climate change bill

Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
AGRICULTURE

