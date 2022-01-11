CHULA VISTA VACCINE AND TESTING SERVICES AVAILABLE AT CITY HALL

COVID-19 testing and vaccines are offered at Chula Vista city hall Monday through Friday (closed holidays and weekends). Below is more information about hours, location and other information to make an appointment for a test or vaccine. Protect yourself, your family and your community.

Chula Vista Fire Department personnel are offering free COVID-19 testing at City Hall, 276 Fourth Avenue (tent located between buildings B and C.) Testing is available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. (closed holidays and weekends). Appointments are required.

Also, the County of San Diego COVID testing site in Chula Vista is located at the Oleander Community Center, 1301 Oleander Avenue (formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club). They are open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome until the daily maximum testing capacity is reached. Testing is free and only takes a few minutes out of your day. Seek testing as often as necessary to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you.

Chula Vista Fire personnel also are administering the COVID-19 vaccine: first, second, and booster of the Moderna vaccine every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. and first, second, booster and Pediatric vaccines of Pfizer every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., both at the Civic Center complex, 276 Fourth Avenue, Building C. Please bring your ID and vaccination card (if this is your second or booster.) Appointments are required

Make an appointment here for a test or vaccine at Chula Vista City Hall or other locations in San Diego County.