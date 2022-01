A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect Tuesday as a western low rolls over our region. The advisory will cover much of northern Minnesota and most of the U.P. The snow will be heaviest on the North Shore so a WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect there through Tuesday as well. Snow totals will be 3-6″ in the advisory area, 4-8+ inches in the warning area and maybe 1-3″ for the rest of us. By Wednesday, an arctic outbreak will take over and we will clear up and cool down for several days.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO