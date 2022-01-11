Mark Edwards: Alabama played like champions, but Georgia was just better

INDIANAPOLIS — How often do you look at college football monolith Alabama and say, "Nice try"?

"Nice try" sounds so insulting. It sounds less like a compliment and more an acknowledgement that you do well to put one foot in front of the other.

We say "nice try" to Vanderbilt. When a child takes the mashed potatoes to the dinner table and spills them — but doesn't get any on the floor — we say, "nice try."

Still, nice try, Alabama. That was a terrific Georgia team that beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in Monday's national title game.

The Bulldogs are a deserving national champion. This was their year, like so many others have been Alabama's years.

Kirby Smart's team was well-rounded and complete. The loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game didn't reveal the chink in the Bulldogs' armor, but instead gave Georgia a focus that it lacked that day in Atlanta.

As for Alabama, this was supposed to be a bridge year. The Crimson Tide had a dominating season last year but lost plenty of experienced talent. Alabama appeared set to reload for another big year in 2022.

As for 2021? Sure, 10 or 11 wins seemed like a solid bet. But, the Crimson Tide beat Georgia once in the SEC Championship Game and was about 10 minutes away from pulling off another upset. Alabama won 13 games, made the playoffs and finished second in the country.

Most years, this Crimson Tide team would've had enough to finish No. 1. Heck, if Alabama could've converted touchdowns instead of field goals on those two drives inside the 10, who knows? Maybe it would've been enough this year.

It's just that Georgia was better on this day.

Maybe the best indicator of how this one game would go came on Alabama's first drive. The Crimson Tide unloaded the playbook, but it didn't seem like Georgia was fooled by any of it. The Bulldogs looked fast, confident and ready.

Alabama, which has thrived on explosive offensive plays in the last four years, needed to run 14 plays just to get a field goal. It wasn't a good sign.

In the first matchup about five weeks ago in Atlanta, Alabama's final numbers looked great in a 41-24 win, but break that down a bit.

For about 20 minutes, Georgia's vaunted defense leaked like a sieve. Alabama scored 31 points in the second quarter and the opening minutes of the third quarter. Otherwise, there was a field goal and an interception return for a touchdown.

Ace receiver John Metchie, the underrated star of this Alabama team, was available for most of that 20-minute stretch. Then he got hurt.

Without him in Monday's championship game, Alabama was going to have a struggle beating Georgia. Then All-America receiver Jameson Williams' left knee buckled on a long pass in the first half. That put him out, too.

Head coach Nick Saban said afterward that Williams has a knee injury and will need an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. Saban added that Williams wanted to play in the second half, but the medical staff said no, which Saban said was "smart."

So, Alabama was down its top two receivers, and that was too much to bear. In the second half, Bryce Young threw some on-target passes that Metchie or Williams would've caught, but in this case, they fell incomplete.

The Tide defense held up until the second half, but Alabama was missing both starting cornerbacks. Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry will be a star someday, but not now against Georgia. Khyree Jackson got his first start at Alabama.

That's just too much.

Alabama probably overachieved to win 13 games and make the national title game. Certainly, with the way Saban recruits, it's easy to say, "But don't you have enough talent that a few injuries don't matter so much …"

Yes, it matters, even for a team with the talent Alabama recruits.

Afterward, in his opening statement, Saban mentioned twice how proud he was of his team. He complimented his players on how much they accomplished. He showered them with praise.

Saban knew. He knew how difficult it would've been to win it all this year.

Certainly, Alabama's standard is a national championship, and anything less is a disappointment.

This year, however, second place isn't bad. It isn't bad at all.