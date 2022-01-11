ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Segrest: Against all odds Stetson Bennett delivers, and UGA can party like it’s 1980

By Doug Segrest/Special to The Star
Kirby Smart’s patience and loyalty to Stetson Bennett paid off.

The former walk-on who was deemed Georgia’s weak link came up big with the game on the line, throwing a perfect 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonal Mitchell in the fourth quarter, pulling Georgia back ahead one final time.

Then third-ranked Georgia did what Alabama usually does — deliver the knockout blow.

Bennett was reduced to tears as Georgia closed out a 33-18 victory after watching a long pick-six return from the sideline that clinched the program’s first national title since 1980.

As good as Bennett was with the game on the line, a Georgia defense seeking redemption found it on college football’s biggest stage.

In a game where both defenses turned every offensive possession into a white-knuckle thrill ride for three quarters, the third-ranked Bulldogs turned top-ranked Alabama one-dimensional. And with Alabama driving for the potential game-tying touchdown in the final minute, the Bulldogs took advantage of desperation.

Kelee Ringo returned Bryce Young’s last-ditch heave 79 yards for the final score, turning a one-possession game into the final comfort margin. For emphasis, Georgia ended the game with its fourth sack of Young.

Alabama had its way the first time around, with quarterback Young clinching the Heisman Trophy with a 421-yard aerial assault in the Tide’s 41-24 SEC Championship Game victory 37 days ago.

But that came with top playmaker Jameson Williams and top target John Metchie spinning the Georgia secondary in circles. However, Metchie left the Atlanta game with a season-ending knee injury. And after four quick catches in the rematch, Williams left at the start of the second quarter with a similarly painful exit.

Alabama tried the next man up, but there was no one that could match the big-play tandem.

So, unable to strike it big, Young was forced to throw underneath. That’s when he had time, which wasn’t often. After escaping the Bulldogs pass rush the first time around, he spent Monday night under constant duress, unable to pull another miracle finish.

He finished with a respectable 369 yards passing (albeit on 57 throws), but Alabama could find the end zone just once.

Bennett performed under similar duress, meeting Alabama’s Willie Anderson, Christian Harris and Dallas Turner routinely in the backfield. But while Georgia turned Alabama one dimensional, the Bulldogs got enough going with the running game in the second half so that the senior quarterback didn’t have to carry the burden alone.

His numbers were mortal: 17 of 26 passing for 226 yards. That’s all Georgia needed.

Credit Kirby Smart. Not only did he finally get the best of his former boss, Nick Saban, but he did it by tuning out the noise.

Everyone everywhere told him Bennett wasn’t good enough to pull this off. Not a national title. Not against an equal opponent.

But even with USC transfer J.T. Daniels available — the guy that was supposed to lead Georgia to the promised land — Smart stuck stubbornly to the quarterback no one wanted coming out of high school.

Did it ever pay off.

And so did Georgia’s best shot at a national title since the days of Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker and Lewis Grizzard. The Bulldogs ended a seven-game losing streak to Alabama – four losses coming with a title on the line.

Yet this time, it was Georgia coming from behind to deliver the fourth-quarter dagger.

College football’s best team over the entirety of 2021 prevailed. And an Alabama team that was minutes away from seeing its postseason hopes sink in the Iron Bowl was left to pick up the pieces.

And begin building for a run in 2022.

Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.

