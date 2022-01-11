ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Community Tu B’Shevat Seder Thursday

By Becca Gan Levy
boulderjewishnews.org
 7 days ago

In Jewish tradition, Tu B’Shevat, translated as the 15th of the month of the Hebrew month of Shevat, is set aside to be the birthday of the trees. On December 30, our community experienced devastating loss of life, homes, workplaces, and more. Among those losses were also trees that are vital...

boulderjewishnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
boulderjewishnews.org

Beth Ami Congregation to Present a Special Tu B’Shvat Program

On Sunday, January 16, Beth Ami Colorado Congregation for Humanistic Judaism will celebrate Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish holiday popularly known as “The New Year of the Trees”. In contemporary Israel, the day is celebrated as an ecological awareness day, and trees are planted in celebration. The day...
BOULDER, CO
theresandiego.com

Coastal Roots Farm Hosts Annual Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival

Inviting the community to the Farm in honor of the Jewish New Year of the Trees. Coastal Roots Farm, a non-profit Jewish community farm and education center, welcomes community members from all backgrounds to celebrate Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish New Year of the Trees. Guests are invited to ‘dig’ into Shmita through shrubs, shrooms, and soil.
SAN DIEGO, CA
stljewishlight.org

10 fun facts about Tu B’Shevat

1. In Israel, Tu B’Shevat is like Earth Day, raising awareness about the ecology. 2. Part of the environmental awareness is to plant a tree or start an herb garden. 3. Planting trees in Israel is especially important right now; many were lost in forest fires last summer. 4....
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
stljewishlight.org

Tu B’Shevat seder features a lucky seven food species

Rabbi Eliyahu Safran of the Orthodox Union refers to the number seven as the perfect number. “Seven is completeness and wholesomeness,” he says. There are numerous examples in Judaism of the significance of that seven, beginning with Shabbat, the seventh day of the week. G-d created the Earth in six days and rested on the seventh day. Also in Genesis, God gives Noah seven commandments for how he and his family must conduct their lives. And then there is the Sheva Brachot, which is the seven blessings recited under the chuppa at a wedding.
RELIGION
Star News

Tu BiShvat — The New Year for trees

Director, N.C. Cooperative Extension - New Hanover County Center and Arboretum. In 2022, Tu BiShvat or the "birthday of the trees" begins at sundown on Sunday, Jan. 16 and ends at sundown on Monday, Jan. 17. A Jewish holiday, the name is Hebrew for the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat.
WILMINGTON, NC
boulderjewishnews.org

JFS Boulder and Boulder JCC Present Lunchtime Series on Alzheimer’s

2022 Lunchtime Series with Ralph Patrick from Boulder Alzheimer Association. Please join JFS Boulder and Boulder JCC for three very important conversations on Alzheimer’s. Currently, the series is scheduled for Zoom. If possible, we will move to an in-person or a hybrid option. Please RSVP to each event you...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Herald

Temple Beth-El hosts virtual Tu BiShvat, MLK event

The community is invited to attend a virtual Shabbat service hosted by Temple Beth-El, Northbrook, highlighted by guest speaker Jen Cullerton Johnson, a local educator and author who wrote the children's book "Seeds of Change." The book is about Wangari Maathai, an environmentalist and political activist and the first woman...
NORTHBROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Earth Day#Temperature#Parade#Jewish#Natural Climate Solutions
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw Community College to host virtual MLK celebration Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join Washtenaw Community College on Thursday to celebrate the life and lasting impacts of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting at 3:30 p.m., the hour-and-a-half event will follow the theme of Beloved Community, inspired by King’s 1960 speech highlighting the end goal of creating a beloved community.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Jewish Press

Rav Sacks (zt”l) Reflects on Tu BiShvat

TU BISHVAT (which means the 15th day of. year for the trees. The Mishnah (Rosh Hashanah 1:1) tells us there are four ‘New Years’ or. tithing of cattle (this is like the ‘tax year’). • The 1st of Tishrei (what we call Rosh. HaShanah) marks the...
CELEBRATIONS
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Millersport news: Community Food Pantry open on Thursday evenings

The mission of the Millersport Community Food Pantry is to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time and co-create a sustainable community where everyone thrives.  Residents of Walnut Township and surrounding areas are eligible to receive food from the pantry if their total household gross income is within the state and federal guidelines. The pantry is located at 2315 Weakley Avenue, the corner of Lecrone and Weakley Avenues, in Millersport.  The pantry is open Thursday evenings...
MILLERSPORT, OH
boulderjewishnews.org

MLK, Jr. and Environmental Justice: Tu B’Shvat from a Sephardic Perspective

I would like to invite you to my upcoming event on Tu B’Shvat and MLK, Jr.: “MLK Jr. and Environmental Justice: Embodying the Tree of Knowledge in the Tree of Life”. What does MLK Jr. have to do with trees? 2022 will be an extraordinary year for many reasons, beginning with Tu B’Shevat and Martin Luther King Jr. Day converging on the same day! Through storytelling from a Sephardic histories’ perspective, Dr. Cara Judea Alhadeff will present contemporary interconnections between MLK Jr. and the Jewish holiday of “the new year for trees.” Alhadeff will share historical events from her Sephardi book on environmental justice: Zazu Dreams: Between the Scarab and the Dung Beetle, A Cautionary Fable for the Anthropocene Era, and discuss how Dr. King’s courage and passion impact our personal lives today in the context of Rabbi Heschel, the sacred in the quotidian, and Torah, “etz chayim,” the Tree of Life.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Jewish Press

The Customs Of Tu B’Shvat

Tu B’Shvat is, of course, the New Year for trees1 and it is said that from this day onwards the upcoming season’s fruits have begun to take root. It is customary to partake lavishly in as many different fruits as possible on Tu B’Shvat.2 Some Chassidim, including many Rebbes, wear their distinctive Shabbat garb on Tu B’Shvat in honor of the day.3 Many sifrei minhagim make mention of an ancient custom to recite the daily prayers of Tu B’Shvat in the Yom Tov tune. So too, the communities of Syria had the custom to read the Ten Commandments in Arabic on Tu B’Shvat.4.
RELIGION
boulderjewishnews.org

Legacy: The Yellow Violin

Flemington, New Jersey, was stop number one on my three week August concert tour some years back. Half of the buildings in this Delaware River town are on the Register of Historic Places. Masterfully restored nineteenth-century Victorians resplendent with sumptuous flower boxes line each side of the main boulevard. This is not just another exit on the turnpike— its claim to fame is the immense Greek Revival courthouse built in 1828, the site of the Lindbergh “Trial of the Century.” I was staying in a quaint bed and breakfast just a block away. All these niceties have little to do with what made this event so special. Here’s the story:
FLEMINGTON, NJ
CBS Denver

Researchers Studying Air Quality Inside Homes Left Standing From Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Air quality testing continues inside the burn zone of the Marshall Fire. Researchers with NOAA are analyzing samples of the air outside, and on Monday, CBS4 tagged along with researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, studying air quality inside homes still standing. “This was not a regular wildfire. What was burning here was homes and buildings and couches and all kinds of things that you really should not burn, and we don’t know as well what you get from those,” said Joost de Gouw, a Chemistry Professor at CU Boulder. (credit: CBS) The air pollution study is funded...
SUPERIOR, CO
The Conversation U.S.

Why do plants grow straight?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do plants grow straight? – Sara H., age 5, New Paltz, New York Have you ever been at a sporting event or concert and had to wiggle and reposition to get in just the right spot to see the action? Maybe you needed to shift left or right to see between two people. Perhaps you even had to squat on your seat to see over the person in front of you. Well, plants often have to do...
GARDENING
KRQE News 13

A taste for sweet – an anthropologist explains the evolutionary origins of why you’re programmed to love sugar

(THE CONVERSATION) The sweetness of sugar is one of life’s great pleasures. People’s love for sweets is so visceral, food companies lure consumers to their products by adding sugar to almost everything they make: yogurt, ketchup, fruit snacks, breakfast cereals, and even supposed health foods like granola bars. Schoolchildren learn as early as kindergarten that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy