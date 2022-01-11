Community Tu B’Shevat Seder Thursday

I would like to invite you to my upcoming event on Tu B’Shvat and MLK, Jr.: “MLK Jr. and Environmental Justice: Embodying the Tree of Knowledge in the Tree of Life”. What does MLK Jr. have to do with trees? 2022 will be an extraordinary year for many reasons, beginning with Tu B’Shevat and Martin Luther King Jr. Day converging on the same day! Through storytelling from a Sephardic histories’ perspective, Dr. Cara Judea Alhadeff will present contemporary interconnections between MLK Jr. and the Jewish holiday of “the new year for trees.” Alhadeff will share historical events from her Sephardi book on environmental justice: Zazu Dreams: Between the Scarab and the Dung Beetle, A Cautionary Fable for the Anthropocene Era, and discuss how Dr. King’s courage and passion impact our personal lives today in the context of Rabbi Heschel, the sacred in the quotidian, and Torah, “etz chayim,” the Tree of Life.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO