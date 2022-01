A team of scientists developed a method for making self-replicating molecules in the lab to study how life might have emerged on Earth. Primitive life may have been very different from what we know today. Most biologists today agree that life must use “self-replicating molecules” — molecules that can make copies of themselves as the organism grows. Examples are DNA and RNA — the chemicals that make up our genes. These molecules are powerful precisely because they can copy themselves with the help of enzymes. RNA can be both genetic material and an enzyme in some cases. But maybe they were not the first molecules to do that.

