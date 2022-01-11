ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin critic flees Russia after being tagged as "foreign agent"

By Tom Balmforth, Anton Zverev
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Russian satirist Viktor Shenderovich speaks in a court build after he was detained protesting in support of opposition leader Garry Kasparov, in Moscow November 29, 2007.REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russian political satirist and Kremlin critic Viktor Shenderovich said on Tuesday he had left Russia fearing that a criminal case for slander would be opened against him after authorities designated him as a "foreign agent".

The 63-year old did not say where he had gone and was not immediately reachable. A slew of Russians have fled in the past year, including supporters of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny and several journalists.

"(My) departure is exactly what the Kremlin has been hinting I do over the last 20 years of endless and demonstrative criminality directed at me," Shenderovich wrote on Facebook.

The Kremlin said it looked as though Shenderovich was trying to hide from his opponents after making comments that were being challenged in court. It said his departure had nothing to do with him being labelled a "foreign agent".

Shenderovich had the tag imposed on him by the Justice Ministry last month in a mounting crackdown on opposition figures.

The label has negative Soviet-era connotations and its bearers have to place it prominently on all content that they publish. They also face arduous financial and bureaucratic requirements.

Authorities say the designation, and another for "undesirable organisations", are needed to shield the country from malign foreign influence.

Shenderovich, also known as a journalist, has been at odds with the authorities for years.

His old "Puppets" satirical show on national television lampooned politicians including President Vladimir Putin who had just come to power at the turn of the century. The show was taken off air in 2002.

Shenderovich's biting criticism of the state of Russian politics was eventually only heard on a handful of outlets like Moscow's liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy or on the TV Rain online news channel.

Announcing his departure, he said he had faced surveillance, slander, invasions of his privacy and even death threats over the years.

He was sued last year by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman accused by the United States of election meddling and of spreading malign influence around the world, something he denies. Shenderovich was ordered to pay out 100,000 roubles ($1,330) for comments he made on Ekho Moskvy.

On Dec. 30, Prigozhin's company Konkord said it was pursuing criminal action and that Shenderovich could face up to five years in jail.

($1 = 74.8460 roubles)

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Anton Zverev and Dmitry Antonov; editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan

AFP

Ukraine prosecutors request $35 mn bail for ex-leader after return

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko, who had returned to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December. One of the country's richest men, he touched down in Kyiv Monday morning vowing to help ex-Soviet Ukraine fend off a possible Russian invasion. His return comes with Ukraine facing its biggest crisis in years as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on the border, raising fears of an invasion and prompting warnings from the West.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-leader Poroshenko to go to Ukraine to face charges

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he is returning to Ukraine to fight treason charges — even though he views them as politically motivated — because he believes that fighting them is part of his defense of national unity.Poroshenko spoke Sunday at a news conference in Warsaw hours before he is to fly Monday from the Polish capital to Kyiv Ukraine, where he is to face the allegations in court.A prosecutor has alleged that Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's richest businessmen, was involved in the sale of large amounts of coal that helped finance Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine...
POLITICS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Person
Alexei Navalny
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Germany says Russia will pay ‘a high price’ if it attacks Ukraine

Germany’s foreign minister has warned Russia that it will pay a “high price” if it attacks Ukraine, and said she hoped tensions between Moscow and Kyiv could be solved by diplomacy.Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke in Kyiv on Monday on a tour that next takes her to Moscow after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border ended with no breakthrough.The United States said last week it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies. A cyber attack against Ukraine has heightened alarm.“Each further aggressive act...
POLITICS
Reuters

West no longer mulling cutting off Russia from Swift -Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Western governments are no longer considering cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing German government sources. Handelsblatt reported that, according to its government sources, economic sanctions targeting major Russian banks were being considered as an alternative. The Russian rouble gained on the report.
ECONOMY
#United Russia#Foreign Agent#Kremlin#Russians#The Justice Ministry#Soviet
Reuters

Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it was supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a...
MILITARY
Reuters

EU urges Moscow to free Navalny on anniversary of his arrest

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Union called on Moscow on Monday to immediately release Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, who was jailed a year ago in what the EU condemned as a politically motivated act. "Today marks one year since the arrest and imprisonment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia waging ‘hybrid war’ after cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine has accused Russia of mounting a “hybrid war” after a massive cyberattack left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.As around 100,000 Russian troops gather near the border, the country has been “building up its forces” online too, the Ukrainian government said. Officials in Kiev say they have evidence Moscow was behind the attack, which knocked out key government websites on Friday.Tensions are high on the Ukrainian border, where the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff appear to have stalled, and the US has suggested Moscow is preparing for...
POLITICS
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions mount

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds tumbled into distress territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as fears of another Russian military foray into Ukraine showed no sign of easing. The for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020. Less than...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian forces arrive in Belarus for joint military drills

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for joint drills starting in February, Minsk said on Monday, amid soaring tensions between East and West over Ukraine. The "Allied Resolve" exercises will be held near Belarus's western rim, the borders of NATO members...
MILITARY
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

