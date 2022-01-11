Confer: What to expect in this year’s stargazing

If you live in rural Western New York you’re probably a backyard astronomer of sorts. You might find yourself outdoors on a clear night marveling at the countless stars in the heavens. There’s something innate, primeval, about the love affair with the nighttime skies. The universe is fascinating,...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first full moon of 2022 known as the Wolf Moon rises tonight, Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm EST.
Peak illumination of the Wolf Moon will be at 6:51 pm EST.
Full Wolf Moon happens Monday night, January 17th, 2022. (CBS4)
Chilly weather conditions will take over South Florida this Monday night as the temperatures dip into the 50s tonight and the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.
And we can expect a big, beautiful, and glowing moon lighting up the night since it will be mostly clear and dry.
Getting chilly Monday night, expect upper 40s in a few cities in...
ST. LOUIS — Another batch of cold air has settled into the region setting the stage for a round of light snow and flurries early Thursday morning. Wednesday evening temperatures quickly dropped into the teens and lower 20s. With the cold air in place, a clipper system will zip...
We are officially in a brand new year but unfortunately, it looks like it will be the same old weather we are used to at this point for the Duluth and Superior area. December brought about some intense weather, as it usually does. A messy storm in mid-December brought us a system that had just about everything: snow, wind, thunderstorms and even tornado activity across the state. Yes, really.
Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more...
Millions of Americans hunkered down as a major winter storm hit the eastern United States with heavy snow and ice knocking power out for an estimated 130,000 customers as of early Monday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm was bringing a miserable combination of heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds, impacting the southeast and coastal mid-Atlantic before moving up to New England and southern Canada.
A swath from the upper Ohio Valley north to the lower Great Lakes region could expect more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow Monday, it warned.
In all, more than 80 million people fell under the winter weather alerts, US media reported.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80.
Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico.
Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...
CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Bunde up! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today, but it stays COLD. Highs will struggle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the single digits and teens all day. It’s then another cold night, although with slightly less wind, the wind chills won’t be as severe. Still… plenty cold!
For Sunday, the daylight hours are dry as well. It’s after sunset that precip starts moving into our southern areas, moving into the city by 7pm. The brunt of the storm is then overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it’s a...
A major winter storm blanketed a swathe of North America in snow Monday as it sliced up the US east coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes.
Many Americans who had been without electricity -- about 120,000 of them Monday afternoon -- seemed to be back online by the evening, according to the website PowerOutage.us. The biggest concentration of outages came in the mid-Atlantic state of West Virginia and the southeastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia.
More than 1,700 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by Monday evening, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Large parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.
The coldest conditions are behind us, but a major winter storm will move into the area with heavy snow spreading into the region from south to north this evening and continuing through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Winter storm warnings begin tonight across the region. The snow may...
