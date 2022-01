The Ethereum market got hammered again on Friday, reaching down towards the $3100 level. As Bitcoin goes, so goes the rest of the crypto world, so it is not a huge surprise to see that Ethereum continues to melt down. It has been about a 16% drop for the week, but now we are approaching a significant support level, in the form of the $3000 level. The $3000 level has a lot of psychology attached to it, so I do think that it will attract a certain amount of money and momentum.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO