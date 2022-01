Hotwav is giving out an amazing deal on the occasion of the world premiere of its latest Hotwav Cyber 9 Pro 4G smartphone. The phone which generally retails for $315 will be available at a heavily discounted price of $139.99 only at AliExpress. Also, the first 500 buyers will get an additional $10 discount coupon bringing down the final price to $129.99 only. Please note that this world premiere deal starts on 10 January and ends on 16 January 2021.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO