The death of Betty White feels like it rippled across the entire Earth – a fitting testament to one of the biggest comedic icons of all time. Masses of fans, celebrities, and even the President of the United States all took a minute out of their start to the new year to reflect upon the greatness of Betty White, and how sad it is to (try and) move on without her in 2022. Well, the accolades for the late, great, Betty White haven't ended: a new report is out that White's hometown will honor her birthday by making it an official "Betty White Day"!

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO