Disney patents technology for a theme park metaverse

Disney is transforming its theme parks from a physical experience into a theme park Metaverse, a union of in-person and practical entertainment with data-driven and virtual experiences. Through the Metaverse and its advanced technology, we may one day find ourselves interacting with AI characters in the park. These may all sound like illusions, but if you think about it, we can now fight the First Order with the Resistance, or team up with the Avengers to save the world. In the future, there may be more personalized story experiences, such as princess stories or pirate stories, that we thought could not happen in the past. At this moment, Disney has proved to the world that these are not just a dream. Disney's ingenious and magical efforts have created the mysterious and infinite Metaverse world that people dream of.

