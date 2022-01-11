ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Arbitrum network suffers minor outage due to hardware failure

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArbitrum is back online at the time of writing but the team did report some downtime during the late hours on Sunday. The timing of the tweets suggests that the network was down for around seven hours....

Scalability Over Stability? Solana Experiences Third Network Outage in Six Months

Solana prides itself as the world’s first web-scale blockchain. The project quickly rose up the crypto ranking as it spotted a highly scalable decentralized blockchain capable of consistently processing over 2,500 transactions per second and teaching 50,000 TPS. Solana takes an uncommon route, implementing the Proof of History blockchain...
COMPUTERS
AFTVnews

Amazon releases professional-grade Bridge hardware to expand its Sidewalk network

Amazon has released the Amazon Sidewalk Bridge Pro, made by Ring, to help enterprise and commercial locations fill in the gaps of Amazon’s low-bandwidth and long-distance wireless Sidewalk network. The device, when placed in optimal outdoor locations, is said to support hundreds of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices up to five miles away. It’s meant to be used in public spaces, like parks and commercial centers, but can also be used indoors to cover areas like warehouses and large stores.
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

Guardrail failure: Companies are losing revenue and customers due to AI bias

New survey finds that 80% of U.S. firms found problems despite having bias monitoring or algorithm tests already in place. Tech companies in the U.S. and the U.K. haven't done enough to prevent bias in artificial intelligence algorithms, according to a new survey from Data Robot. These same organizations are already feeling the impact of this problem as well in the form of lost customers and lost revenue.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Kosovo police seize 300 crypto mining machines amid electricity shortages

The police in Kosovo have ramped up their efforts to crack down on crypto miners in the country, confiscating more than 300 mining machines on Saturday alone. Kosovo police seize 300 crypto mining machines amid electricity shortages. Sega Has Chosen Its Side in the Discussions over NFT Play-to-Earn Gaming and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

The World’s Largest Plane Suffers Minor Damage During Landing

The largest plane in the world has been busy as ever, moving record-breaking loads and oversized cargo around the world for Antonov Airlines. However, on one mission to Rzeszow Airport (RZE) in Poland, the huge An-225 suffered damage to its landing gear. Antonov Airlines confirmed that a bolt securing the sensors had been ‘cut’ on the mount of the right landing gear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE
protocol.com

The problem with bitcoin and inflation

Good morning! This Wednesday, bitcoin is supposed to be a place to put your money when traditional money is losing value. But bitcoin’s rocky start in 2022 reminds us that these assets remain as risky as ever. I’m Ben Pimentel, and I spent the weekend watching my rocket-obsessed son fly a rocket carrying two eggs — and have it land without breaking them!
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tiny Bitcoin miner defies massive odds to solve a valid block

The lucky miner, who may have been mining on just one or two machines, solved a block with their modest hashrate capacity of 126 TH/s. According to a Jan 11 tweet from Solo admin, Dr. Con Kolivas it’s equivalent to about 0.000072% of the total Bitcoin (BTC) network hashrate — which is 175,000,000 TH/s (175 EH/s).
MARKETS
investing.com

This Altcoin – NOT Dogecoin or Shiba Inu – Jumped 1,344% in 2021

According to Arcane Research’s Summary of 2021 in Crypto report, Binance Coin (BNB) had a stellar year marked with a 1,344% gain. While Bitcoin and Ethereum also ended the year in the black, their respective returns of 73% and 455% were anemic by comparison. All are currently ranked in the top four projects by market capitalization: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and Binance Coin.
MARKETS
investing.com

AVEVA Signs Long-Term Strategic Deal to Transform EDF’s Nuclear Engineering Capabilities

Partnership Will Deploy AVEVA (LON: AVV ) E3D Design to Reduce Development Work Times, Enhance Data Consistency and Strengthen EDF’s Nuclear Design Processes. AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has signed a long-term partnership with EDF (PA: EDF ), the world leader in power generation, to elevate its 3D nuclear engineering program and deliver leading-edge energy-efficient performance. AVEVA will help drive EDF’s SWITCH digital transformation program with its AVEVA E3D Design solution and other components of the AVEVA TM Unified Engineering solution. EDF will strengthen its engineering design portfolio by way of faster design and delivery of its nuclear plants as well as advanced safety and performance standards.
INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

Solana Network Suffers Another Reported DDoS Attack

The Solana blockchain has reportedly suffered another distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Solana’s blockchain reportedly suffered another DDoS attack earlier today, but the network seems to be back in good standing as of now. This appears to be the third similar incident in the past several months.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

Why the Streamers Are (Finally) Investing in Africa

The year 2022 could be when the global media industry finally starts taking Africa seriously. A string of recent deals among African film and TV producers and global studios and streamers marks a sharp change from the decades in which African talent and the African market were neglected, ignored or dismissed. “I’ve been in this industry for 20 years, and it’s only now that we’re seeing this real explosion, a real tipping point, for African content,” says Nigerian TV pioneer Mo Abudu. “The reality of the marketplace has changed.” Abudu’s company, EbonyLife Media, has been a prime beneficiary of that change. In 2020,...
ECONOMY
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. Verizon and AT&T, who won contracts to operate 5G in the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands, have twice delayed the launch of their new technology, due to warnings from the airlines and aircraft manufacturers.
FAA

