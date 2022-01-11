ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SOL/USD Forecast: Solana Reaching Towards 200 Day EMA

dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolana has had another negative session during the trading session on Monday, losing over 3%. That being said, we are starting to see a little bit of hesitation as we reached towards the 200 day EMA which currently sits at $122.91 just below. Whether or not it holds is a completely...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Gains

Gold got hammered on Friday as we had initially tried to rally during the day, but it looks as if we are struggling to break out of a significant consolidation area. The $1830 level above has been a significant amount of resistance, so it is not a huge surprise to see the markets sell off a bit. That being said, there are multiple levels that could jump into the picture and push things back and forth.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Pullback to Test 200-Day EMA Again

The Ethereum market pulled back significantly on Friday to reach down towards the 200-day EMA. The 200-day EMA is an indicator that a lot of people pay attention to, and the fact that we bounced from that level also suggests that a lot of people are paying attention to the indicator as per usual, and it is also worth noting that we have seen a “V pattern” form initially as well.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Has Tough Session on Friday

The euro initially tried to rally on Friday but ran into resistance at the same spot that we did during the Thursday session that ended up forming a shooting star. By doing so, this confirms that there is a lot of resistance near the 1.1480 level, so it is not a huge surprise to see that we have fallen from here. At this point, the market has fallen down to test the 1.14 level underneath, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Us Dollar#Sol Usd Forecast#The Federal Reserve
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Neutral Outlook with Bearish Bias

Set a sell-stop at 42,500 and a take-profit at 40,000. Add a take-profit at 44,000. Set a buy-stop at 43,500 and a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 42,000. The BTC/USD pair moved sideways during the weekend as investors attempted to buy the dip following last week’s major crash. The pair is trading at 43270, which is about 9.50% above the lowest level last week. The pair is still about 17% below its highest level in December last year.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Continuous Bullish Momentum

There is no doubt that the recent selling of the US dollar was a strong catalyst for the gold market in achieving its recent gains, which affected the resistance level of 1829 dollars an ounce and closed the week's trading stable around the 1822 dollars an ounce. Gold's gains were not as strong as the dollar's decline, as global central banks' tendencies to raise interest rates to stop global inflation still reduce the attractiveness of the yellow metal.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pullback to 1.3600 Likely

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. Set a buy-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD pair attempted to make a comeback on Monday as concerns about the Boris Johnson administration remained. The pair is also steady ahead of key economic data from the UK scheduled for later this week. It is trading at 1.3680, which was slightly above last Friday’s low of 1.3655.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Break and Retest Pattern to Form

Set a buy-limit at 1.1385 and set a take-profit at 1.1450. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Set a sell-stop at 1.1380 and a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1450. The EUR/USD pair retreated slightly on Friday after the US published relatively weak retail sales numbers. The pair is trading at 1.1410, which is slightly below last week’s high of about 1.1480. It has risen by about 1.2% from its lowest level this year.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend is Broken

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. This decline is natural after strong and sharp gains for the currency pair, which moved on its impact towards the resistance level of 116.35, its highest in five years, at the beginning of 2022 trading. The US dollar rose again during the last session of last week's trading but was hurtling after incurring heavy losses against all the major currencies. Some analysts warned that the downward correction could extend further in the coming weeks and months. The exchange rates of the US dollar were stable on Friday, but it still witnessed its biggest weekly decline since September. This came after the comments of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, on Wednesday which was followed by a wave of selling that was seen by many as profit taking by speculative traders.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Continues to Run Wild

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied yet again on Friday to gain 2.2%. We are above the $83.50 level, so it does make a significant amount of sense that we may go looking towards the $85 level next. That being said, the market is likely to be a little overextended in the short term, so I would not be surprised at all to see a pullback. I would not sell this market, as I would be looking for some type of support in order to get involved in what is obviously a very bullish market.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to grind higher towards 1.1525/1.1540 – SocGen

“EUR/USD is likely to head higher towards October low of 1.1525/1.1540.”. “Upper limit of the base at 1.1380/1.1350 is short-term support.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Head and Shoulders at 0.7200

Last Tuesday’s AUD/USD signal may have produced a losing short trade from the bearish price action which rejected the resistance level I had identified at 0.7223, although I did warn there were unlikely to be any good trade opportunities in this currency pair over that day. Today’s AUD/USD Signals...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

MATIC/USD: Choppy Conditions, Polygon Approaches High Range

As of this writing, Polygon has experienced choppy trading the past week, as it occasionally challenges its higher price range which was established in the last week of December 2021. MATIC/USD often exhibits gaps while trading and speculators should strongly consider using entry price orders when initiating their wagers on Polygon. The current price of MATIC/USD is around the 2.40000000 mark, but true resistance is closer to the 2.43000000 to 2.45000000 levels.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Predicts Breakout for Ethereum Challenger Fantom (FTM), Says Solana (SOL) Primed To Rally

A popular crypto analyst and trader is predicting a strong breakout for Ethereum competitor Fantom (FTM) and says that another ETH rival is gearing up to rally. Crypto strategist Altcoin Sherpa tells his 165,100 Twitter followers that Fantom, a highly scalable blockchain for enterprises, is threatening to take out a massive resistance area above $3.00 en route to a fresh all-time high.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Follow Explosive Rallies of Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), According to Top Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is unveiling one Ethereum (ETH) competitor that he believes will follow the epic 2021 rallies of smart contract platforms Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 103,900 Twitter followers that he’s closely watching Near, a developer-focused blockchain designed for...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD soars high at $149

Solana price analysis is bullish. The strongest resistance is present at $185. The strongest support lies at $143. Solana price analysis is bullish today as we expect the tired bulls to continue putting up a fight. However, the prediction of a reversal turned out to be false as the bulls appear to have returned to the battlefield with newfound strength, and they will likely keep going for the next 48 hours.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Solana price sets the base before SOL rallies 15%

Solana price has recovered above the $115.5 to $144.7 demand zone, signaling a bullish outlook. SOL consolidates above this area in preparation for a 15% rise to $174.3. A four-hour candlestick close below the $115.5 barrier will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. Solana price has been teetering...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Solana price prepares for a 20% breakout as SOL consolidates

Solana price is revisiting the $115.51 to $144.70 demand zone, hoping for an uptrend. A bullish reaction from this barrier will likely result in a 20% ascent to the weekly resistance barrier at $174.37. A four-hour candlestick close below the $115.50 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL. Solana...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 1.1380 support confluence

EUR/USD extends the previous day’s pullback from nine-week top. Doji below the key EMA directs sellers toward 50-day EMA, previous resistance line. Bullish MACD, key support to challenge sellers afterward. EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1405, down 0.08% on a day during Monday’s Asian session.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy