In one way this year so far looks very like last year: the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by almost exactly the same amount, a little over 0.2 percentage points. In most ways, though, it looks completely different: rather than rewarding rampant speculation, the stock market has been punishing those who bet on fashionable stocks. FedEx appears to have jumped ahead of many competitors to capture increased market share. The U.S. integrated freight and logistics company has added six intercontinental routes in recent months, serving more than 225 flights operating weekly back and forth from the Asia-Pacific region to the U.S. and European markets. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8 points after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO