Tech Stocks Fall, Extending Last Week’s Losses

stockxpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology stocks fell on Monday as government bond yields continued to rise, signaling...

stockxpo.com

capitalspectator.com

Emerging Markets Stocks Continued To Rebound Last Week

Shares in emerging markets led the winners in an otherwise mixed run of trading for the major asset classes last week, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s close (Jan. 14). Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) rose 2.6%, lifting the fund for a third week in the past four....
Shore News Network

Nasdaq, S&P fall with tech stocks out of favor

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were falling on Thursday as investors took profits from technology stocks ahead of the fourth quarter earnings season and after a three-session rally. Among the S&P’s 11 major sectors, technology was the biggest drag on the index followed by healthcare and then...
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall After Jobless Claims, Inflation Data

The S&P 500 fell Thursday as declines in technology shares weighed on the stock market. The broad U.S. stock index dropped 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%. Technology stocks have come under pressure in the new year as government-bond yields...
stockxpo.com

Nasdaq drops 1% as rebound in tech stocks loses steam

U.S. stocks struggled on Thursday as a rebound in tech stocks faded. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8 points after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day. Weakness in Big Tech stocks, including Amazon...
stockxpo.com

Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. In one way this year so far looks very like last year: the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by almost exactly the same amount, a little over 0.2 percentage points. In most ways, though, it looks completely different: rather than rewarding rampant speculation, the stock market has been punishing those who bet on fashionable stocks. FedEx appears to have jumped ahead of many competitors to capture increased market share. The U.S. integrated freight and logistics company has added six intercontinental routes in recent months, serving more than 225 flights operating weekly back and forth from the Asia-Pacific region to the U.S. and European markets. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8 points after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day.
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise as Inflation Picks Up

Stock futures ticked higher and bond yields retreated, despite data showing inflation at its highest level since 1982, as investors bet that the price pressures affecting the economy might be peaking. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% Wednesday. The broad-market index gained Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak. Contracts...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks Cathie Wood Unloaded Last Week

Cathie Wood has established herself as an influential institutional investor of today. She expects her funds to have stable long-term growth based on her innovation firm, Ark Invest’s investment strategies....
stockxpo.com

U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as Tech Shares Climb

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the first time in days, led by a rebound in shares of technology companies, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s efforts to corral inflation. Stocks opened lower and dipped further as senators peppered Mr. Powell...
abc17news.com

US stocks shed early loss, rise as tech stocks gain ground

Stocks shed an early loss and rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks reversed course and turned higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hasn’t had a winning day since the very first trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was relatively stable. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year. Retailers also gained ground, while utilities and other stocks that are considered less risky fell.
stockxpo.com

Stocks Open Lower Ahead of Powell Hearing

U.S. stock indexes fell and the bond yield rally paused ahead of testimony from Jerome Powell in which the Federal Reserve chairman is set to be grilled by lawmakers on inflation and interest rates. Most of the stock market fell Tuesday, deepening a slide that has pushed shares of many...
Shore News Network

Nasdaq set to open lower as tech stocks extend declines

(Reuters) -Nasdaq futures fell 1% on Monday as heavyweight technology stocks dropped on expectations of a high interest rate environment, while big banks extended gains after U.S. Treasury yields climbed to new two-year highs. Megacap growth companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Tesla Inc...
investing.com

S&P 500 in Big Weekly Loss as Tech Bulls Scatter on Rate Hike Jitters

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed down Friday, marking its worst weekly start to a year since 2016 amid pressure from tech stocks as Treasury yields continued to rally on rate hike expectations despite a mixed monthly job report. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% taking the weekly loss to...
Observer

Tech Stocks, Bitcoin Log Sharpest Loss in Months After Fed Meeting—Here’s Why

Tech stocks and cryptocurrencies fell sharply Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve released its December meeting minutes indicating that the central bank is eyeing an accelerated timetable for raising interest rates in 2022. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 500 points, or 3.2 percent, to 15,090 at Wednesday’s close, logging its...
stockxpo.com

Bitcoin, Ether Fall Along With Tech Stocks

Cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin and ether slumped as part of the broader tech selloff, cementing their status among investors as risky assets quickly dumped in moments of market stress. The falls were triggered by Federal Reserve minutes that showed officials are eyeing a faster timetable for raising interest rates this...
FOXBusiness

Techs trim losses as stocks seesaw in choppy session

U.S. stocks bounced around in a choppy session as traders digest the latest jobs data and continue to weigh the prospect of interest rates moving higher faster than expected to cool inflation, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting signaled the U.S. central bank is mulling that scenario. The...
investorsobserver.com

Stocks Lower Wednesday; Finance and Tech Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs

During trading Wednesday, 133 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 95 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.38% so far today while the Dow is up 0.19%, the Nasdaq is down 1.31%, and the Russell 2000 is down 0.88%. Stocks are lower Wednesday...
