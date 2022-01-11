ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&S was Britain's fastest growing food retailer in Christmas quarter - NielsenIQ

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) was Britain's fastest growing food retailer in the key Christmas quarter, market researcher NielsenIQ said on Tuesday, providing further evidence that the company's latest turnaround programme is gaining traction.

NielsenIQ said M&S's grocery sales soared 9.4% in the 12 weeks to Jan. 1 from the same period a year earlier, with growth accelerating from its previous report. read more

In November, M&S said it had beaten forecasts for first-half profit and upgraded its earnings outlook for the second time in three months, sending its stock soaring on bets that one of Britain's most elusive turnarounds could finally materialise. read more

M&S shares were up 1.6% at 0915 GMT, extending gains over the last year to 92%.

Some analysts believe M&S, which also sells clothing and homeware, could upgrade its 2021-22 profit outlook again on Thursday when it publishes its own third-quarter trading update. read more

NielsenIQ's data showed market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) was the best performer of Britain's so-called Big Four grocers.

Its 0.1% sales decline significantly outperformed Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Asda and Morrisons which had falls of 4.2%, 3.1% and 5.6% respectively.

That data echoed data from rival market researcher Kantar published last week. However, Kantar does not include M&S in its monthly reports. read more

NielsenIQ noted, however, that M&S had weaker comparative sales numbers than the Big Four in 2020.

The researcher said UK shoppers spent a total of 7.1 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) at supermarkets in the two weeks to Dec. 25, up from 6.7 billion pounds in 2020.

Sainsbury's will give an update on its Christmas trading on Wednesday, while Tesco will provide an update on Thursday.

The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday its sales in December rose 0.4% compared with the previous year, while rival Lidl GB said on Tuesday its December sales rose 2.6%. read more

($1 = 0.7374 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Clarke and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Britain's Currys trims profit outlook after tough Christmas

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L) faces uncertain demand and more supply chain disruption in 2022, it warned as it trimmed full-year profit guidance by 3% after Christmas sales were dented by a "challenging" technology market. Shares in the group, previously known as Dixons Carphone, were...
BUSINESS
Reuters

M&S nudges up outlook after strong Christmas

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday nudged up its profit outlook after it reported a strong Christmas performance, particularly in food, where it outperformed the market. M&S, Britain’s most famous stores group which is recovering from a decade of decline, said it now expected...
RETAIL
Washington Post

Britain’s Retail Giants Shouldn’t Get Too Cozy

Two British retailers emerged as winners this Christmas: Tesco Plc and Marks & Spencer Group Plc. While that’s a far cry from disappointing results of holidays past, both face considerable challenges ahead with concerns about inflation eating into consumer spending power and a slowdown in demand. Shares fell on Thursday morning despite the good news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wibqam.com

Food glorious food: M&S, Tesco lift outlook, fashion chain ASOS downbeat

LONDON (Reuters) – A desire by British shoppers to celebrate Christmas at home spurred Tesco and Marks & Spencer to the top of the festive retail pile, with demand for premium food, wine and champagne helping both to upgrade profit forecasts. The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant...
RETAIL
The Independent

Fashion shoppers return to M&S as retailer hails ‘strong’ Christmas

Shoppers have continued to return to Marks & Spencer (M&S) for fashion and homeware as the retail giant hailed a “strong” Christmas.Bosses at the high street stalwart said the transformation plan it launched in 2020 is leading to better results as the group posted a jump in sales for the past three months.It revealed on Thursday morning that group sales rose by 8.6% to £3.27 billion over the 13 weeks to January 1, compared with pre-pandemic levels.M&S said growth was driven by its food business but highlighted that its clothing and home operation – which has been the retailer’s problem...
RETAIL
The Independent

M&S eyes strong Christmas sales despite Omicron impact

Marks & Spencer is expected to reveal its strongest Christmas in years as investors look for further signs the retail giant has turned a corner following its major transformation plans.Despite dropping out of the FTSE 100, the high street stalwart had a strong year, with its share price lifting by almost 80% in 2021.Shareholders are in strong spirits after recent trading upgrades and will be hoping for more positive news when it announces its Christmas trading update on Thursday January 13.Investors will be keen to hear about the potential impact of rising Covid-19 cases and the launch of new restrictions...
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

B&M gives week's pay bonus after strong Christmas

The B&M chain of discount stores enjoyed a strong Christmas performance. It will reward more than 24,000 staff for their considerable efforts last year with a discretionary bonus payment of an extra week's wages this month. The B &M European Value Retail group, which has stores across the West Midlands,...
RETAIL
Metro International

Omicron-hit Christmas weighs on Lululemon’s holiday quarter

(Reuters) -Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant had dented its holiday-quarter performance, pushing the yoga-wear maker to cut staff and store hours during the busiest shopping period of the year, sending its shares down about 5%. Omicron has further hurt the retail sector that has been...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Soaring house prices offset rising costs for Taylor Wimpey

One of the UK’s biggest housebuilders has said a spike in the price of its homes has fully made up for the soaring costs of staff and building materials, and supply chain shortages.Taylor Wimpey’s boss said the firm delivered an “excellent performance” last year, and that demand remains strong for the company’s newly-built homes, which became £12,000 more expensive.It completed more than 14,000 last year, up by nearly half from the year before.Below are some of the key highlights from our latest trading update. Read more here: https://t.co/tv1a9HNEsM #TWresults pic.twitter.com/DPw8ZbOnij— Taylor Wimpey plc (@TaylorWimpeyplc) January 17, 2022In 2020 construction sites...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dove soap maker Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GSK's (GSK.L) consumer business, calling it a "strong strategic fit", but Unilever shares slid more than 8%, highlighting investors' doubts about its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer. GlaxoSmithKline confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK says time to ask if the BBC licence fee is appropriate

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it would look at the future of the universal licence fee that funds the BBC in light of new technology that had revolutionised the media landscape since the broadcaster was founded 100 years ago. “It’s time to begin asking those really...
ECONOMY
Reuters

FTSE 100 hits two-year high as GSK boosts

Jan 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE ended higher on Monday, aided by healthcare stocks as GlaxoSmithKline jumped after rejecting a 50-billion-pound buyout offer for its consumer arm from Unilever, while energy and mining stocks also provided support. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.9% to record its highest closing...
STOCKS
The Independent

Who is banking boss Antonio Horta-Osorio?

Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio the former boss of Lloyds Banking Group has made headlines after allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions and subsequently resigning as chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse.Sir Antonio, 57, was born in Lisbon but has British citizenship and has been the chairman of Credit Suisse only since April 2021.His tenure at the Swiss bank ended after only nine months following news that he broke isolation rules, including by attending the Wimbledon tennis finals.Previously, he had headed Santander’s UK arm before taking on the role as boss of the Lloyds Banking Group in 2011.The Portuguese banker left Lloyds...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Unilever sees future in health and beauty after £50bn bid for GSK unit revealed

Unilever has said that its future lies in health, beauty and hygiene businesses after its £50 billion bid for GSK’s consumer unit was revealed over the weekend.The business said that it wants to move towards these areas, which bring much higher rates of sustainable market growth.Unilever said that it could seize on “significant opportunities to drive growth through investment and innovation, and by leveraging Unilever’s strong presence in emerging markets”.The bid for GSK’s consumer arm would be one of the largest takeover deals in UK history.Unilever is already the third largest company on London’s FTSE 100 index, worth around £100...
BUSINESS
