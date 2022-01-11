ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Review: Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ is the messiest in years

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Clayton Echard hasn’t received the friendliest welcome from Bachelor Nation so far. From his cliche Bachelor build to the negative feedback posted left and right on Twitter, it’s clear that Echard wasn’t the first choice for many. His personality can be very vanilla, we get it. But,...

StyleCaster

Clayton Echard’s Net Worth Includes What He Made From ‘The Bachelor’ vs ‘The Bachelorette’

As Bachelor Nation’s current leading man, fans want to know about Clayton Echard’s net worth and how much he made from The Bachelor to date 30-plus women. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021, however, photos of him filming The Bachelor leaked in September 2021, a month before Michelle’s Bachelorette season even premiered. According to Reality Steve, several contestants from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston were on the short...
COLUMBIA, MO
Primetimer

The Bachelor premiere tried but failed to convincingly turn Clayton Echard into an "underdog"

"Only a reality franchise as far removed from real life as The Bachelor would brand Clayton Echard its unsung hero," says Savannah Walsh. "After two years and four seasons spent filming in various hotels under COVID protocol, The Bachelor has returned to its famed mansion and the formula it’s used for 26 seasons. Echard, a former athlete and contestant on Michelle Young’s recently-wrapped Bachelorette season, is joined by new host Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor and athlete himself. If you squint, you’d swear they were ousted emcee Chris Harrison and former football player lead Colton Underwood. Or Sean Lowe. As Monday night’s premiere unfolded, the show seemed designed to feel that way." Walsh adds that The Bachelor really attempted to give Echard the "underdog edit" after touting him as an "underdog" in its marketing. "Really, Echard doesn’t subvert any expectations as the Bachelor," says Walsh. "But that doesn’t mean the show won’t spend two hours trying to convince us otherwise. Echard is shown emphasizing how 'humbled' and 'in over my head' he is as he meets a parade of conventionally-attractive women between the ages of 24 and 33...The Bachelor has retreated back to its villa-esque mansion, and reverted back to a lead that matches its overly familiar exterior. But one gets the feeling the show will spend the entire season pretending that it hasn’t." ALSO: Echard believes he was picked because he's a "genuine guy who wanted to find his forever person more than anything else.”
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Says His Dad Didn’t React Well to His Falling in Love With Three Women

For a guy not used to the spotlight, Clayton Echard is getting a crash course. The newest star of ABC's The Bachelor was on a rose-themed float (naturally) at this year's Rose Bowl Parade when he spotted a spectator wearing a sweatshirt featuring his alma mater the University of Missouri. “One person was wearing a Mizzou hoodie and I freaked out,” Echard tells Glamour. “I think he freaked out too. He was like, Why is this guy pointing at me and screaming?"
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

‘The Bachelor’: Massachusetts native Genevieve Parisi makes debut on reality show trying to win Clayton Echard’s heart

Now living in Los Angeles, one Massachusetts native is hoping to win Clayton Echard’s heart. Genevieve Parisi is one of multiple women trying to find love on this season of “The Bachelor.” She’s listed as being from Los Angeles, where she lives now, but during the first episode of the season Monday night revealed she’s originally from Rehoboth, Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch on Monday: Clayton Echard begins his journey on The Bachelor

A virgin, a spray tanner, a bar mitzvah dancer, and 27 other women walk into a mansion… No, it's not a dirty joke — it's the new season of The Bachelor! Fans may not be that excited for new Bachelor Clayton Echard, but the ladies arriving in limos on tonight's season premiere sure think he's a hunk of grade A man meat. Come for the gimmicky entrances (lingerie! a giant snake! sausage!), stay for Clayton's look of utter confusion when a woman named Tessa tells him her name is "asset" spelled backwards. (He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer, folks.) —Kristen Baldwin.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Twitter Roasted The Bachelor's Clayton Echard For Bizarre Fashion Choice In Latest Episode

Spoiler alert: This story contains minor spoilers about Episode 2 of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Before Season 26 of The Bachelor started, Bachelor Nation questioned ABC’s choice of Clayton Echard as the show's latest lead. Now that we’ve gotten to see a little bit of Echard, fans have taken to questioning the choices of the bachelor himself. While there were certainly thoughts to be had about the Missouri native's judgment – particularly rewarding Cassidy Timbrooks with the group date rose after some truly villainous behavior – it was his bizarre fashion choice that really had Twitter riled up during Season 26’s second episode.
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Does 'Bachelor' star Clayton Echard live in Arizona now? Here's what we know so far

Arizona’s “Bachelor” family is expanding with a new, high-profile addition: the current bachelor, 28-year-old Clayton Echard. The Season 26 lead from Missouri, who was a contestant on bachelorette Michelle Young’s season last year, is a former football player and was working as a medical sales representative before he joined the reality TV universe in 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation’s Jordan Kimball Marries Christina Creedon: ‘It Was an Emotional Night’

Mr. and Mrs. Kimball! Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedon on Saturday, January 15, and Us Weekly has the exclusive details. “Seeing her for the first time — we didn’t do a first look — and seeing her [walk down the aisle] in her dress, [I started crying],” the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum told Us, adding that he “for sure” thought he’d be able to keep it together. “Ever since that moment, I’ve realized how important she is to me. I mean, to cry in front of lifelong friends and family and everything — I’ve never loved her as much as I do today.”
CELEBRITIES
