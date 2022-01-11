Germany points finger at Genting group over shipyard collapse
By Arne Delfs
theedgemarkets.com
7 days ago
BERLIN (Jan 11): Germany blamed the parent company of cruise-ship operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd (Genting HK) for the insolvency of shipbuilder MV Werften and the potential loss of as many as 1,900 jobs. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the federal government did all it could to prevent...
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is blaming the collapse of a shipyard business on its Malaysia-based owner Genting Group, saying the conglomerate refused to contribute to a government bailout plan. The MV Werften shipyard in northeastern Germany filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner. The German government had earlier said it was willing to discuss a 600 million-euro bailout plan that would protect 1,900 jobs. But German officials made clear that they wanted Genting to contribute at least 10% to the rescue effort. They say the company majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay rejected the government’s offer of help.
The German shipyard businesses of Genting Hong Kong – MV Werften and Lloyd Werft – have filed for insolvency. The news comes after Genting Hong Kong – the parent of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises – suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
BERLIN (Reuters) - German investor sentiment surged in January on expectations that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall by early summer, allowing growth in Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic...
Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
By Lorretta Chen (Bloomberg) –Troubled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd. plunged by a record Thursday after shares resumed trading, following warnings from the company in recent days of more defaults due to the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. Part of Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay’s sprawling casino-to-hospitality...
GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed attacks in Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people Monday, and warned civilians and foreign firms in the UAE to avoid "vital installations".
The United Arab Emirates is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Huthis, and the coalition launched retaliatory raids against Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa late Monday, without any immediate reports of casualties.
The Huthis have repeatedly carried out cross-border drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents, who said they had fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones.
Abdul Ilah Hajar, adviser to the president of the Huthis' Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, said the military operation in Abu Dhabi was a warning shot.
A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West.
The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21.
The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
Yemeni Houthis have claimed a drone attack on the United Arab Emirates that killed three people and injured six, marking a potential escalation of the seven-year conflict just weeks after the rebel movement seized a Emirati-flagged ship in the Red Sea.The Iranian-allied Houthi fighters, also known as Ansarullah, claimed “a substantive attack” on the UAE, which reported the deaths of two Indian nationals and a Pakistani in fires and explosions on Monday involving three petroleum tankers and an airport construction site in Abu Dhabi.The flare-up in violence underscores the UAE’s continued involvement in the Yemen conflict nearly two years...
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
LOS ANGELES/LONDON (Jan 18): Ocean shipping rates are expected to stay elevated well into 2022, setting up another year of booming profits for global cargo carriers — and leaving smaller companies and their customers from Spain to Sri Lanka paying more for just about everything. The spot rate for...
In The Edge Malaysia this week — Since the start of the pandemic, cryptocurrencies have enjoyed a boost in popularity, especially among younger investors. We delve into what it is they find so appealing.
BANGKOK (Jan 17): Thailand is considering bringing back a quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors, its health minister said on Monday, as part of a proposed easing of some COVID-19 measures later this week. Thailand reopened to vaccinated foreign visitors in November to help a vital tourism industry that collapsed during...
Comments / 0