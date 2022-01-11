ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advancing best practices for just COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts

By Zia Khan
Brookings Institution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this twelfth interview of the “17 Rooms” podcast, Elizabeth Andersen and Sarah Mendelson discuss bridging local, national, and global layers of action to assess and foster accountable COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts that...

www.brookings.edu

Brookings Institution

New targets and metrics for energy reliability, productivity, and quality

In this thirteenth interview of the “17 Rooms” podcast, Clare Boland Ross and Todd Moss discuss new “measurable metrics” to reframe SDG7 energy targets to be more ambitious and location-specific. Ross, managing director of the Power and Climate Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation and Moss, executive director at the Energy for Growth Hub, moderated Room 7 focused on Sustainable Development Goal number 7—on affordable and clean energy—during the 2021 17 Rooms flagship process.
Global Forum Addresses Best Practices for Living Safely with COVID-19 as Year Three Begins and Omicron Dominates

Two Years of a Global Pandemic: Lessons Learned and Plans for the Future is Presented by ActivePure and EHIR. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology, and the Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR) announced today a live virtual global forum 'Two Years of a Global Pandemic: Lessons Learned and Plans for the Future.'
TWC to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The Wright Center for Community Health recently was awarded $75,000 in state funding to encourage hesitant residents in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The new grant funding is part of the state’s $2.5 million COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Program that supports grassroots...
COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less...
Relief Responds, Says NRx COVID-19 Collab Still in Place

Relief Therapeutics released a statement today reacting to collaboration partner NRx Pharmaceuticals's claim on Wednesday that the Swiss biopharmaceutical firm shirked its financial obligations to the amount of $185 million. Relief said that NRx's claims that their partnership has been canceled were untrue and that it believes their collaboration involving...
COVAX Program Has Now Sent 1 Billion COVID Vaccines to Poorer Nations

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The latest shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda this weekend signaled a noteworthy achievement: The COVAX program, a United Nations-backed program providing poorer countries with vaccines, has now shipped one billion of the doses to combat the coronavirus in 144 countries. But still, that "is only a reminder of the work that remains," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement. WHO has long pushed for rich countries and vaccine developers to prioritize COVAX. ...
Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic

Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world's billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic. The ranks of the super-rich have swelled during the pandemic thanks to ample financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, the group said. Meanwhile, poor countries have suffered more than their share from COVID-19 because of unequal access to vaccines, which have mostly gone to rich nations, Oxfam said in a report aimed at informing discussions...
The problem with bitcoin and inflation

Good morning! This Wednesday, bitcoin is supposed to be a place to put your money when traditional money is losing value. But bitcoin’s rocky start in 2022 reminds us that these assets remain as risky as ever. I’m Ben Pimentel, and I spent the weekend watching my rocket-obsessed son fly a rocket carrying two eggs — and have it land without breaking them!
World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
Hold Biden administration to its promises for fairer ag markets

Family farmers like me have been calling for years for aggressive federal action to break up monopolies and make markets more fair. We know what happens when a handful of companies control livestock and meatpacking markets: farmers earn a shrinking share of the food dollar, farm income declines, and meatpackers earn huge profits. Meatpacking corporations […] The post Hold Biden administration to its promises for fairer ag markets appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fortunes of world’s 10 richest men more than doubled in pandemic, Oxfam claims

The fortunes of the world’s 10 richest men – including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates – more than doubled during the pandemic to $1.5 trillion, according to Oxfam. Their soaring profits since the pandemic began has made them six times more wealthy than the world’s poorest 3.1 billion people, the charity said, adding that since March 2020 a new billionaire has been minted almost every day. Meanwhile, 160 million more people have been forced into poverty during the pandemic, Oxfam said, citing numbers from the Forbes 2021 Billionaires List, Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook and the World Bank.It...
What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jessica Heiges is a PhD candidate in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at the University of California, Berkeley. Kate O’Neill is a professor of Global Environmental […] The post What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Best Practices In Starting A Private Practice

Starting a private practice gives you a chance to structure your business in the way that works best for you. Three of the faculty at Washburn University’s Social Work Department Alicia Lawrence, Lydia Diebolt and Tonya Ricklefs have their own private practices and share their recommendations for starting a business focused on counseling and mediation.
How the pandemic has exacerbated online privacy threats

Driven by lockdown policies and a fear of contracting COVID-19, many individuals have moved to seek online alternatives for many of their offline activities over the pandemic, leading to a surge in online traffic—and increased tracking by commercial and public websites. These websites then share the data they collect with third parties, who aggregate the data to create user profiles for advertising purposes. Many of these third parties are unknown to users and have access to users’ data without their explicit consent. Additionally, while users may agree to share one specific data type with a website, an aggregation of various data types across many different websites can enable third parties to use advanced data analytics to make very precise inferences about sensitive aspects of users’ lives. Such practices have enabled increased commercial and state surveillance that consumers have little awareness or control over. This significantly elevates privacy concerns about consumer welfare in the rapidly-digitizing world we live in today. In response to such concerns, legislative efforts such as Europe’s General Data Protection Rule (GDPR) and its American counterpart, California’s Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) have sought to curb data collection and sharing with third parties.
