Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Auburn metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Auburn-Opelika, AL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#6. Smiths Station, AL

- 1-year price change: +$23,513 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,597 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $218,746 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Opelika, AL

- 1-year price change: +$29,204 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,782 (+46.9%)

- Typical home value: $231,169 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Salem, AL

- 1-year price change: +$31,055 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,473 (+52.2%)

- Typical home value: $246,453 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Cusseta, AL

- 1-year price change: +$37,356 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,603 (+64.0%)

- Typical home value: $178,346 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Auburn, AL

- 1-year price change: +$43,072 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,034 (+47.5%)

- Typical home value: $323,080 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Waverly, AL

- 1-year price change: +$45,748 (+26.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,819 (+83.4%)

- Typical home value: $219,501 (#4 most expensive city in metro)