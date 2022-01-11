ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat the root cause of your erectile dysfunction

KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Rinehart from Oak Ridge Medical Clinic explains how those...

www.kctv5.com

MedicalXpress

Study in mice finds erectile dysfunction medication worsened abdominal aortic aneurysms

In a laboratory study in mice, sildenafil, a commonly used erectile dysfunction medication, was found to worsen abdominal aortic aneurysms, indicating additional research may be needed to determine if the medication may have the same effect on people, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
ROCHESTER, NY
kshb.com

Treat your diabetic nerve pain with Essential Neuropathy

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Essential Neuropathy is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content. Essential Neuropathy provides painless, drug free neuropathy treatment using a medical device that is safe, non-invasive and FDA cleared. It has been used in clinical trials and published in medical journals that have shown great results in re-educating nerves and muscles. There is no need to live in pain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wearegreenbay.com

Your Health with Bellin: Testing and treating gynecologic cancer

(WFRV) – Today, in Your Health with Bellin, new guidelines for frequency in gynecologic testing. Dr. Ali Mahdavi is an oncologist who specializes in gynecologic cancers and Local 5 Live sat down with him to discuss symptoms, screenings, treatment options, and prevention. For more about treating gynecologic cancers, head...
CANCER
Parade

Are Your Toenails White? Here Are 5 Possible Causes—and How to Treat Them

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Healthy toenails are something you take...
CLEVELAND, OH
KCTV 5

Make Friday night date night more intimate

Andrew Rinehart with Oak Ridge Medical Clinic shares how men can increase their love life without pills or injections. For more information on Oak Ridge Medical’s erectile dysfunction treatment, visit www.OakridgeMedicalClinic.com or book your appointment at oakridgemedicalclinic.com/book-your-appointment-online/ Sponsored by Oak Ridge Medical.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
scitechdaily.com

Origin of Rare Bone Growth Disease FOP Rooted in Muscle Regeneration Dysfunction

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a rare disease characterized by extensive bone growth outside of the normal skeleton that pre-empts the body’s normal responses to even minor injuries. It results in what some term a “second skeleton,” which locks up joint movement and could make it hard to breathe. However, new research in mice by a team at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania shows that forming extra-skeletal bone might not be the only driver of the disease. Impaired and inefficient muscle tissue regeneration appears to open the door for unwanted bone to form in areas where new muscle should occur after injuries. This discovery opens up the possibility of pursuing new therapies for FOP and was published today in NPJ Regenerative Medicine.
HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

