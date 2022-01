What Is Slow Decorating? The Sustainable Home Trend with Timeless Style. It's hard to resist finishing everything (and fast) when decorating, particularly when repurposing a room, embarking on a design refresh, or moving into a bigger place. And it can be especially challenging for someone starting with a lot of blank walls or empty floor space. It might seem easy to outfit your place with cheaper (and often poorer-quality) items to have a finished home fast, but there are many reasons to take your time instead. Slow decorating is a home design trend built on mindfully choosing items to bring into your home and counteracting the push for a quick finish in favor of pieces you'll be able to live with forever.

