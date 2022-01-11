ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bulgarian leaders in self-isolation after security meeting

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8xmN_0diJ0zJt00

SOFIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's prime minister, president and several senior ministers have gone into precautionary self-isolation after a participant at a security meeting they attended tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.

Chief health inspector Angel Kunchev said all of the participants of the consultative National Security Council on Monday were in good health but they would stay in self-isolation after Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev tested positive for the virus.

Along with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and President Rumen Radev, the meeting was attended by the ministers of interior, defence and finance, as well as a deputy foreign minister and senior members of main political parties.

"The prime minister will be under quarantine as are the rules," a government official told Reuters.

Petkov will continue his work remotely, while his duties that require attendance would be taken over by deputy premier Kalina Konstantinova, the government said in a statement.

Bulgaria has seen a spike in coronavirus infections in the recent days as the Omicron variant was spreading in the European Union's least vaccinated country.

On Tuesday, the country of 7 million people reported 6,761 new cases and more than 800 people were taken to hospital. The pandemic has caused 31,672 deaths.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bulgaria’s top politicians self-isolate after parliament speaker gets Covid

Bulgaria’s prime minister, president and several ministers are all self-isolating after attending a meeting with the parliamentary speaker who tested positive for coronavirus. The participants of a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday have been required to isolate after speaker Nikola Minchev later tested positive for Covid.“All participants are considered contacts and have to undergo a mandatory quarantine, the length of which will depend on their vaccination status,” said the country’s chief health inspector Angel Kunchev. Everyone who attended the meeting was in good health, he added.In attendance at the six-hour meeting were the prime minister Kiril Petkov,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumen Radev
The Independent

First Minister urged to cut self-isolation duration

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to cut the length of time required for self-isolation in Scotland.The First Minister will address Parliament on Wednesday to give an update on the situation with Covid-19 as the Omicron variant continues to sweep across the country.Ms Sturgeon said last week that she hoped to be able to give an update on any changes to the self-isolation period – which is currently 10 days.We understand the need for caution, but Nicola Sturgeon’s dithering and delaying is continuing to have a major impact on frontline services and the wider economyScottish Tory leader Douglas RossScottish Tory leader...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

Minister backs cutting Covid self-isolation period

The UK education secretary said reducing self-quarantine from seven to five days would be helpful. British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has suggested pressure on the UK's ?critical workforce? can be reduced if the self-isolation period for Covid-infected patients is officially cut shorter. A move to shorten the isolation period for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgarian#National Security Council#Parliament#Omicron#The European Union
Reuters

West no longer mulling cutting off Russia from Swift -Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Western governments are no longer considering cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing German government sources. Handelsblatt reported that, according to its government sources, economic sanctions targeting major Russian banks were being considered as an alternative. The Russian rouble gained on the report.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy reports 83,403 coronavirus cases on Monday, 287 deaths

MILAN, Jan 17 - Italy reported 83,403 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 149,512 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 287 from 248. Italy has registered 141,391 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
Reuters

Israel cuts COVID-19 isolation to five days

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday it would shorten the mandatory isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 to five days from seven days, following an initial cut last week, provided they are asymptomatic. Until last week, the isolation period was 10 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Portugal's election campaign begins under pandemic limits

The official two-week campaigning period for Portugal’s Jan. 30 general election kicked off Sunday, but there will be none of the large flag-waving rallies usually associated with the buildup to the ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.The vote comes two years ahead of schedule after parliament in November rejected the minority Socialist government’s 2022 state budget and the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called an early election.The state budget is particularly important now because it sets out how billions of euros in European Union aid to recover from the pandemic will be spent.The ballot will elect 230...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Ukraine says EU allows resumption of imports of Ukrainian poultry

KYIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major supplier of poultry products, said on Monday the European Union had lifted all limits on Ukrainian poultry exports imposed last year. Ukraine reported an outbreak of bird flu among backyard birds in the southern part of the country in early December 2020 and since then exports have been suspended.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Poland has entered a fifth wave of COVID, says minister

WARSAW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. While daily case numbers have fallen since early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it was supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions mount

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds tumbled into distress territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as fears of another Russian military foray into Ukraine showed no sign of easing. The for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020. Less than...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Should Boris Johnson be self-isolating after Covid infection in his family

After a week of dealing with Partygate scandals and calls to resign prime ministerBoris Johnson is now unlikely to be seen in public for the next week.He is currently working from his Downing Street flat and limiting external contacts after a member of his immediate family tested positive for the coronavirus. However, does he have to isolate under the current law? In a nutshell no.Official guidance says if an adult is fully vaccinated, they do not need to isolate if someone inf their household tests positive for Covid-19.Assuming the PM is double vaccinated and boosted, he falls squarely within this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU urges Moscow to free Navalny on anniversary of his arrest

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Union called on Moscow on Monday to immediately release Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, who was jailed a year ago in what the EU condemned as a politically motivated act. "Today marks one year since the arrest and imprisonment...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy