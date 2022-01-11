ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

By associatedpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman...

The Independent

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3%...
Kosovo rejects Western call to conduct Serbian referendum

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kosovo has rejected a call from Western governments to allow its minority Serbs to vote in a Serbian referendum in the same way as in the past several years. A joint statement by Kosovo’s top authorities Friday said that the Serbs can cast ballots only via mail or at a liaison office without organizing the ballot in Serb-dominated areas as has been the case with past elections in Serbia. The decision is likely to fuel tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, which have been simmering since Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia has refused to recognize.
EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat has refused to rule out a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in televised remarks on Thursday that he couldn’t confirm or exclude the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their activities on Russia’s doorstep. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statement as “bluster.” Russia held talks with the U.S. and NATO this week amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
The Independent

Eric Zemmour: French far-right presidential candidate fined for inciting race hate

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stalled negotiations for the U.S. government to pay families separated at the border during Donald Trump’s presidency have brought new threats of extortion against some families. Last month, the Justice Department withdrew from settlement talks over financial compensation for their suffering, but it hasn’t ruled out an agreement. Immigration hawks have criticized the Biden administration for considering payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars for each person separated. But extortion attempts are stemming from the mistaken belief that huge payouts have been made. Extortion is widespread in Central America, explaining why many seek asylum in the U.S. in the first place.
Hungary sets a date for referendum on controversial LGBTQ law

Hungary will hold a referendum in April on its controversial law that bans educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote homosexuality and gender reassignment, the government announced Tuesday. The law, which effectively prohibits any discussion of LGBTQ themes in schools, was widely criticized by the opposition...
Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
Strong earthquake shakes Cyprus, Turkey, no damage reported

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ Geological Survey Department says a 6.1-magnitude earthquake has rattled the small island nation and has been felt throughout the east Mediterranean region. No damage or injuries have so far been reported. The powerful tremor occurred in the early hours of Tuesday and its epicenter was 50 kilometers (31 miles) off the island’s western coastline at a depth of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles). The Geological Survey Department said several aftershocks followed the main quake. The quake shook some out of their beds, especially in the island’s western district of Paphos where it was felt most strongly. Many along the Mediterranean coast of neighboring Turkey also felt the quake, but there have been no reports of casualties or damage.
