If we’ve been crabby all our life, old age isn’t going to magically turn us into a Pollyanna. Instead, our grumpy ways will be magnified. Same goes if we’ve been a kind, loving person. At least that’s my theory, but I could be wrong. Maybe hiding deep within an old crab is a happy person waiting to escape and old age is the release key. Same goes for the Joyful Jane. She might end up being the woman who curses everyone in the nursing home and kicks her grandchildren whenever they visit.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO