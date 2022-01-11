Covid UK news – live: PCR test rule change begins as Scotland to lift restrictions on large outdoor events

From today people who produce a positive coronavirus lateral flow test will no longer need to take a PCR test to confirm their result.

The new measures across England will see asymptomatic people who test positive using a home lateral flow kit no longer require a confirmatory PCR test.

The move, previously announced last week by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is taking place to free up capacity in laboratories for PCR tests for those who have Covid-19 symptoms.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that restrictions on outdoor events will be removed from Monday, but limits on indoor table service in hospitality and social distancing in public places will remain until at least 24 January.

The 500 person cap at large outdoor events will be removed allowing football and rugby fans in the nation to fully return to matches.