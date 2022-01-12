ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot, Killed In Attempted Armed Robbery In South LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EP4l_0diIq3P600

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in South L.A. Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVv7E_0diIq3P600

Officers outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif. Jan. 11, 2021. (CBSLA)

At about 9:15 p.m., L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street in South L.A.

Deputies arrived on scene to find an off-duty officer with gunshot wounds. The deputies loaded him into one of their patrol cars and rushed him to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he died. He was identified Tuesday by LAPD Chief Michel Moore as 27-year-old Fernando Arroyos , a three-year veteran of the department.

According to the sheriff’s department, investigators learned that a black pickup truck had approached Arroyos while he was with his girlfriend looking at homes in the area. Three suspects, at least one of whom was armed, exited the truck. Following an argument, there was an exchange of gunfire and Arroyos was struck. The suspects then jumped back into the pickup and sped away. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCQZx_0diIq3P600

At the scene of the shooting. Jan. 10, 2021. (CBSLA)

“My dad was outside feeding the dog and that’s when we heard screams of ‘help, help, help,” said Alondra Eniso, a neighbor.

Two guns were recovered at the scene. One is believed to belong to the officer, and the other to one of the three suspects.

Tuesday, a solemn salute by first responders from all over the Southland happened as the body of Arroyos was escorted to the coroner’s office.

Sheriff’s investigators said Tuesday a total of five people, three men and two women, have been detained for questioning in the investigation into the fatal shooting. No arrests have yet been reported.

“We’re very limited as to how much information we have, but we know that we need the community’s help,” Moore told reporters late Monday night. “And we also have every faith and confidence that we’ll identify the person or persons responsible for this terrible attack and this grievous loss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0rZ5_0diIq3P600

A procession transports the body of the off-duty LAPD officer from Lynwood to Boyle Heights. Jan. 11, 2021. (CBSLA)

A procession was held at about 5 a.m. Tuesday to transport Arroyos’ body from the hospital to the L.A. County coroner’s office in Boyle Heights. Officers and firefighters from multiple agencies lined the streets in Boyle Heights.

“This man died a hero trying to defend himself and his girlfriend,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“He had a promising future, a bright future, that was taken away viciously, over a street robbery,” Moore told the LAPD Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday.

The union which represents LAPD officers also released a statement about the shooting.

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our officers who was shot & killed in an armed robbery attempt,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League tweeted early Tuesday morning. “The officer was off-duty. We pray for the officer’s family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow. This is an active investigation. More info to follow.”

Comments / 15

Yla'aan Rahbeek.
3d ago

They should execute 1000 black hoodrats for every cop killed in LA. Just dig those scumbags out of day cheap apartments ,line them up and have a firing squad consisting of myself, sheriff David Clarke, Ben Carson,Tommy Sotomayor,Larry Elder,Bill Cosby, Candace Owens gun this riff raff down.

Reply(2)
3
Sergio Alvarez
3d ago

My Condolecence Goes Out To The Family. My Prayers Go Out For Peace And Comfort In The Mighty Precious Name Of Jesus Christ Our Lord And Savior I Ask Amen. ✝️🙏

Reply
2
pastor Mike
3d ago

May the God of all Comfort be with his family...My Sincerest Condolences...from Pastor Mike Hibbert of the ChurchofLight

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Suspect In Hollywood Hills Barricade That Lasted More Than 6 Hours In Custody

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – A man barricaded inside a Hollywood Hills home for over six hours was taken into custody Friday. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive after receiving a report from a caller who said they discovered the man squatting in the building with his dog before the man brandished a shotgun and ran into the house, according to a department statement. SWAT units were called to the scene as authorities attempted to negotiate a surrender with the man. The man was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m., said LAPD Officer Drake Madison. No further details were immediately released. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sherman Oaks Ralphs Evacuated After Suspect Who Brandished Gun Fled Into Parking Structure

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Two suspects remained outstanding Friday night after one of them brandished a gun in Sherman Oaks, prompting an evacuation at a nearby grocery store. LAPD takes one person in to custody outside Sherman Oaks Ralphs on Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA). Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 2 p.m. to the 14500 block of Ventura Boulevard, near Hazeltine Avenue, after receiving a report of a man who pulled a gun before fleeing with a man and a woman in a black hatchback into a nearby parking structure, according to the department’s Officer Drake Madison. A nearby Ralphs was evacuated as officers searched the parking structure for the three suspects. A woman was detained following a search of the area, but the man who brandished the gun and the second suspect who fled the scene with him were not found, Madison said. No further details were immediately released.   (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Suspects In Shooting Death Of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos Appear In Federal Court Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Federal prosecutors say the three men now charged in the shooting death of 27-year-old Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos are members of a notorious street gang, and the woman arrested is an associate and the girlfriend of one of the men. An undated photo of Fernando Arroyos, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed in South L.A. on Jan. 10, 2022, during an attempted robbery. “We have a criminal street gang that’s been multi-generational. It’s plagued the community, it’s plagued the Newton area for decades,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. RELATED: Off-Duty LAPD Officer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

High-Speed Pursuit With Stolen Cadillac Winds Through South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit took place early Friday morning in South Los Angeles involving a stolen Cadillac. Jan. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Los Angeles police, the chase with the stolen red Cadillac began at about 4:45 a.m. in the area of the 105 Freeway, near Imperial Highway near L.A. International Airport. Sky2 was over the scene as the pursuit wound its way onto the 110 Freeway through Exposition Park. The vehicle jumped on and off the freeway several times, driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic and hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour. A little before 5:30 a.m., the car appeared to come to a stop under the 110 Freeway overpass at Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street. At about 5:35 a.m., police reported that the pursuit was over. The LAPD later disclosed that a second vehicle, a gray truck, was also somehow involved in the pursuit. A total of four suspects were taken into custody. The exact circumstances which sparked the chase were unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

4 With Gang Affiliations Federally Charged In Connection To Murder Of LAPD Officer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three men and a woman with gang affiliations have been federally charged in connection to Monday night’s shooting death of off-duty Los Angeles police officer Fernando Arroyos. An undated photo of Fernando Arroyos. Luis Alfredo de La Rosa Rios, 29, Ernesto Cisneros, 22, Jesse Contreras, 33, and Haylee Marie Grisham, 18, are all charged with “violent crimes in aid of racketeering,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Thursday. The charge of violent crime in aid of racketeering carries a potential death penalty and a minimum sentence of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole because the fatal shooting occurred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 Children Go Missing In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have located three homeless children who went missing in South Los Angeles late Thursday night. The two boys, ages 10 and 3, and a girl, age 7, were last seen at 10 p.m. in the area of East Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue. They are homeless and have been living out of a vehicle with their mother, Los Angeles police said. Their mother left them in the vehicle and then returned at about 11:45 p.m. to find them gone, police said. At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, police reported that they had been found safe. The circumstances of how they went missing, and where they were found, were not immediately confirmed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Employees Of Kiddie Academy In Rancho Cucamonga Arrested After Baby Taken To Hospital With Skull Fracture

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Two employees of a Rancho Cucamonga childcare facility have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse in the death of an 8-month-old baby. (Maldonado (left) and Ferra (right)/Photo credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, of San Bernardino, was arrested Wednesday, while 50-year-old Felicia Ann Ferra of Yorba Linda was taken into custody Thursday, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s jail records. Both women have been freed on bail, and a court date has not yet been scheduled for them. The two were arrested following an investigation into the injury of an eight-month-old baby boy who...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

3 People Found Dead In Woodland Hills Apartment

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A death investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after three men were discovered dead in an apartment. “Pretty traumatic for all of us,” said neighbor Buddy Sampson. “I don’t think any of us slept very well last night.” Authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls of a medical emergency in the 22100 block of West Victory Boulevard at around 7:28 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered three deceased victims. According to detectives, a relative discovered the bodies after the men didn’t answer their phones. Though the investigation is ongoing and no cause of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
Person
Eric Garcetti
CBS LA

Kanye West Under Investigation For Battery In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Musician Kanye West, who performs under the name Ye, is under investigation for a possible battery incident which occurred in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. Kanye West is seen on Jan. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) According to Los Angeles police, the incident occurred at 3 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Fe and Bay streets. The exact circumstances of the incident were unclear. However, according to TMZ, West purportedly got into an argument outside the members-only club SoHo Warehouse, and is accused of punching a male fan who asked for an autograph. West is named as a suspect in a misdemeanor battery report, police said. No arrests have been made, police said. There was no word of any serious injuries. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old West was named as one of the headliners of the upcoming Coachella festival in April.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Union Pacific: Train Robberies Up 356%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Medical equipment, designer handbags, luggage, throw pillows, airline parts, children’s artwork, even a new wine fridge – all those items and more have been found stolen off Union Pacific trains and discarded alongside the tracks in East LA. Images of thousands of stolen and discarded packages alongside the Union Pacific train tracks near Union Station have people around the world asking – how does this happen? Apparently, it’s a near perfect storm of an ongoing train robbery problem, the pandemic, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s policy of no-cash bail arrests. “I have been with Union Pacific...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Taco Bell Employee Alejandro Garcia

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore Tuesday evening announced. Alejandro Garcia. (credit: Garcia Family) Moore personally informed the grieving family of the arrest during a Tuesday night vigil for 41-year- old Alejandro Galicia-Garcia, who was shot by a man in a black sedan who allegedly tried to pay for his meal with a counterfeit bill at the restaurant’s drive-through window. “And of course, it’s not gonna bring him back, but it’s gonna be a comfort so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gang Members Arrested In Anaheim, Pico Rivera; Dozens Of Guns Seized In Raids By FBI, SoCal Law Enforcement Agencies

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A massive operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies took aim at taking down violent gangs in Los Angeles and Orange counties. FBI officials announced 10 new arrests of a street gang out of Anaheim Wednesday. The arrests come after a year-long investigation into the gang’s alleged firearm sales and drug distribution in Orange County. (credit: FBI) During more than 25 controlled purchase operations between July 2019 and August 2020, a confidential source purchased methamphetamine and nearly two dozen firearms from several members of the gang, according to the FBI. The DEA seized six more firearms, including rifles...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Cbsla#Lapd#Arroyos#Southland#Sheriff
CBS LA

Fresno Man Rahmad Parke, Wanted In Murders Of Mother And Grandfather, Known To Frequent Santa Monica, Van Nuys And Sherman Oaks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives say a Fresno man suspected of murdering his mother and grandfather could be trying to hide in Southern California. (credit: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office) Rahmad Kerel Parke, 25, is the sole suspect in the murders of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz. Melba Abdelaziz had been living with her father so she could provide medical care for the aging former church pastor, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Abdelazizs were found dead at their home in the 5100 block of E. Tulare Avenue in Fresno last Thursday. The former pastor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Costa Mesa Begins Bait Car Sting To Catch Catalytic Converter Thieves

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — As catalytic converter theft continues to dramatically increase, police in Costa Mesa have devised a few ways to catch these thieves, from etching unique marks onto the parts to now starting a bait car operation. “It’s very similar to putting a tracker on packages,” said Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence. “Same type of concept so you never know.” Just like many cities in the Southland, Costa Mesa saw a sizeable spike in catalytic converter theft in the past two years. In 2020, 115 catalytic converters were reported stolen in the city. In 2021, that number almost tripled to...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

One Killed In Woodland Hills Tanker Truck Crash; 1,000 Gallons Of Fuel Spill

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – One person was killed, and about 1,000 gallons of fuel were spilled, when an SUV careened into a tanker truck in Woodland Hills early Friday morning. Jan. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at 1 a.m. at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Canoga Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, an SUV was speeding down Victory Boulevard when it slammed into the tanker truck, which was traveling north on Canoga Avenue. The SUV went off the road collided into a cement wall and then burst into flames. The driver and only occupant died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified. The tanker truck itself did not catch fire. The driver of the truck was not hurt, police said. About 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway, the L.A. Fire Department reports. Hazmat crews secured the scene, and private contractors were brought in to clean up the fuel spill and remove the truck. The intersection of Victory Boulevard and Canoga Avenue remained closed for several hours due to the cleanup. Residents near the crash told CBSLA there was a strong gasoline odor in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Fernando Valley Brothers Facing Grand Theft Charges Carried Entire Display Case Of Jewelry Out Of Kohl’s Moorpark Store

MOORPARK (CBSLA) — A pair of San Fernando Valley brothers have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts from Kohl’s department stores throughout Ventura County. Vardan Gevorgyan, 30, of North Hollywood, and Raphael Gevorgyan, 37, of Van Nuys, were arrested last Friday at an apartment complex in Pacoima, where one of them had been staying, following an investigation into an organized retail theft spree, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into the Gevorgyans began with a Nov. 16, 2021 heist at a Kohl’s, 872 New Los Angeles Ave. in Moorpark. In that incident, deputies found someone had...
MOORPARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Fatal LAPD Shootings Jumped In 2021; More Suspects Armed With Non-Firearm Weapons

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of fatal LAPD officer-involved shootings went up in 2021 than the year before, Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday. In 2021, there were 37 shootings involving the LAPD, 18 of them fatal, Moore said. That’s up from 2020, when there were 27 police shootings, seven of which were fatal. The past two years marked a reversal of the LAPD’s decrease in officer-involved shootings. In 2019, the LAPD reached a three-decade low with 26 police shootings. “To see this resurgence, to see it come in with the increase in weapons other than firearms,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thieves Raiding Cargo Containers, Stealing Packages On Downtown Section Of Union Pacific Train Tracks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles has been littered with thousands of shredded boxes, packages stolen from cargo containers that stop in the area to unload. Jan. 13, 2022 (CBSLA) Thieves have been raiding the cargo containers, taking packages that belong to people from all over the country from retailers like Amazon, REI and others. The refuse left behind, like home COVID test kits, are items that the robbers did not want or did not think were valuable enough to take. Sources told CBSLA that the locks Union Pacific uses are easy to cut,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Greater-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Sherman Oaks Strip Mall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A greater-alarm fire ripped through a strip mall in Sherman Oaks late Wednesday night. Jan. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at 10:48 a.m. in a single-story strip mall containing five businesses in the 15000 block of Ventura Boulevard, off Noble Avenue. Dozens of Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the structure. Because of the size of the fire and the danger it posed to the integrity of the structure, crews were forced to take a defensive position. Firefighters also had to contend with “stubborn pockets of fire” burning in the attic of the building, LAFD reported. There were also charged power lines on the north side of the building. It took 75 firefighters about 80 minutes to bring the fire under control, LAFD said. There were no injuries. Firefighters remained on scene overnight to remove debris. It’s unclear if all five businesses in the building were damaged or destroyed. LAFD arson investigators were working to determine the cause.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

At Least 5 Wounded In Shooting At South LA Party, Suspected Gunman Killed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least five people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a party in South Los Angeles Sunday night. The gunman was also shot and killed. Jan. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the area of South Hill and West 35th streets. According to Los Angeles police, the gunmen exited a car, approached the party and opened fire into the crowd, hitting several people. One of the party attendees then returned fire, striking the suspect, police said. The suspect, who was described as an approximately 30-year-old man, then got back in the car, drove away, and crashed a few blocks away, at Hill and 32nd streets. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he died, police said. His name was not released. Jan. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) At least five people believed to be at the party were wounded in the shooting and transported themselves to local hospitals, police said. The extent of their injuries was unknown. It’s unclear if police have identified the person who returned fire on the suspect. There was no word on a motive. The exact circumstances of the shooting were still unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy